SKYX Announces 8 Newly Issued U.S. and Global Patents With Now Over 100 Patents and Pending Applications With 45 Issued Patents

SKYX New Patents Were Issued in the U.S., India, Japan, U.K. France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

SKYX’s Patent Portfolio Includes Advanced Plug & Play Smart Home Platforms, Enabling AI Capabilities and Eco System Integration, Home Safety Sensors, Ceiling Fan & Heater, Lighting, Among Others

MIAMI, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“SKYX” or the “Company”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announces the issuance of 8 newly issued U.S. and global patents with now over 100 patents and pending applications with 45 issued patents. The new patents were issued in U.S., India, Japan, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The Company’s patent portfolio includes advanced and plug and play smart home platforms, enabling AI capabilities and ecosystem, home safety sensors, ceiling fan & heater, lighting, among others.

SKYX's Total Addressable Market ("TAM") of over $500 billion, with its robust and versatile U.S. and global patent portfolio, creates tremendous Company value. The Company's U.S. and global patent portfolio of over 100 issued and pending patents, 45 of which are issued patents covers SKYX's advanced plug-and-play and smart home platform technologies for safety, smart home, AI, electrical, lighting and ceiling fan industries.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are proud to announce these additional 8 patent issuances, which further strengthen our globally robust intellectual property portfolio in the important areas of our advanced safe, smart homes, and sensor technologies. These advancements position SKYX to be a leading technology provider of smart home platforms for the smart home, electrical, lighting and ceiling fan industries.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

