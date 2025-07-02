Qlarant Foundation Announces Grant Recipients and Expanded Geographic Reach

Easton, MD., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 grant awards program. This year, a total of $450,000 will be distributed among 16 nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting health and human service programs. In a significant expansion of its geographic reach, Qlarant Foundation awarded grants in 3 new states – Florida, Georgia, and Texas – in addition to Maryland and the District of Columbia.

This year’s cycle attracted a record number of applicants, with 160 highly qualified organizations submitting proposals. After a thorough review process, 16 outstanding organizations were selected to receive grants ranging from $4,000 to $50,000 in support of their impactful work.

“We are thrilled to expand our grantmaking into new states this year,” said Amanda Neal, Executive Director of the Qlarant Foundation. “Every year the Foundation is honored to support nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing the needs of underserved populations in their communities.”

This year’s grants will enable nonprofits to launch or grow critical programs that provide direct care, improve outcomes, and strengthen community well-being.

“Each of these organizations reflects the mission of the Qlarant Foundation: to improve the health of individuals and communities,” said Qlarant Foundation Board Chair Lamont Thompson, PT. “We are especially proud to empower new grantees in Texas, Florida, and Georgia while we continue our strong support in Maryland and our nation’s capital.”

Qlarant Foundation will formally recognize the 2025 grantees during its annual awards ceremony later this year. Those nonprofits include: BREM Foundation, Calvary Women's Services, Chesapeake College Foundation, Child Resource Connect, Community Free Clinic, Georgia Lions Lighthouse, Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett, Key Point Health, Light of the World Clinic, Maryland Foundation of Dentistry, Mission of Mercy, NAMI Collier County, Partners in Care Maryland, Pathway Homes, Shepherd's Hope, and Talbot County Empty Bowls.

###

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $7 million in grants to charities around the country.

For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact neala@qlarant.com

Attachment