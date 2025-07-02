ARGAN: HALF-YEAR ASSESSMENT LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH ODDO - H1 2025

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - 5.45 pm
Half-year assessment liquidity
contract with Oddo
Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
- 10,112 ARGAN shares
- €1,377,010.70
As a reminder, on December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 24,944 ARGAN shares
- €394,746.84
Over the period from 01/01/2025 to 06/30/2025, were executed:
- 3,358 purchase transactions
- 3,606 sales transactions
Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 135,164 shares and 8,375,965.1 euros for purchase
- 149,996 shares and 9,358,228.9 euros for sale
2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)
- July 17: Half-year results 2025
- October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2025
2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)
- January 5: Net sales of 4th quarter 2025
- January 22: Annual results 2025
- March 26: General Assembly 2026
About ARGAN
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.
As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).
Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).
ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.
