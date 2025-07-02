Giga Metals Announces Proposed Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQB: GIGGF) (the "Company") announces that it's proposing to settle an aggregate of approximately $63,250 in debt through the issuance of common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share. Of the liabilities proposed to be settled in shares, $25,000 is payable to a former officer for management services rendered. The balance is payable to arm’s length parties. Completion of the debt settlement remains subject to the finalization of definitive documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

