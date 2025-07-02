Dawn M. Bauman Begins as CEO of Community Associations Institute

Falls Church, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, officially begins her role as the new chief executive officer of the Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading international authority supporting condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives.

Bauman steps into the role during a period of strong sector growth. The Foundation for Community Association Research, an affiliate of CAI, projects that 3,000 to 4,000 new communities will be established in 2025, bringing the total number of community associations to more than 373,000, housing 77 million people—approximately one-third of U.S. households.

Community associations remain a popular and resilient housing choice, offering shared amenities, professional management, and a strong sense of neighborhood. According to the 2024 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey conducted by the Foundation, 86% of residents report a positive or neutral experience living in a community association. This growth highlights the sector’s role in shaping quality, well-managed housing across the country.

“Community associations, also known as homeowner associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives, play a critical role in providing quality, well-managed housing that meets the needs of today’s homeowners,” says Bauman. “Condominiums and housing cooperatives offer some of the most accessible and affordable housing options for first-time homebuyers, seniors, and America’s working class. I’m honored to lead CAI at a time of strong growth and opportunity. Our focus will be on elevating the resources equipping our members and communities with the education, advocacy, and resources necessary to build thriving, resilient neighborhoods now and into the future.”

Bauman’s leadership priorities include:

Elevating the voice of community associations in local, national, and international housing policy discussions, ensuring they are recognized as a vital part of the residential housing landscape.

Delivering high-impact, modern education and tools for board members and community managers, empowering them with the knowledge and confidence to lead effectively.

Fostering innovation in how CAI supports its members embracing new ideas, technologies, and strategies to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

Strengthening alignment and unity among CAI chapters, members, industry experts, and allied organizations both in the U.S. and across the globe to provide responsive, values-driven leadership.

Driving sustainable growth and expanding CAI’s impact, while advancing excellence across the community association housing model.

Bauman has held senior leadership roles at CAI for more than two decades, most recently serving as chief strategy officer and executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. She succeeds Tom Skiba, who retired after 23 years as CEO.

For more information about CAI and its leadership, visit www.caionline.org.