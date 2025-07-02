Quantum X Global Capital Announces Major System Upgrade, Ushering in a New Era of Multi-Asset Quantitative Trading

New York, USA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Quantum X Global Capital, a frontrunner in cutting-edge algorithmic trading, today officially announced the successful completion of its most significant system upgrade to date. The proprietary Quantum X Engine now enters a new phase of evolution—enabling real-time cryptocurrency trading, multi-strategy deployment, and enhanced performance capabilities across its quantitative investment suite.







This strategic enhancement transforms the Quantum X Engine into a multi-dimensional alpha generator, expanding its utility for both retail and institutional users.



"We are not just refining algorithms-we're redefining what a modern quant engine should be. With this upgrade, Quantum X becomes more than a trading system. It becomes a high-frequency, multi-asset ecosystem," said the company's Head of Quantitative Strategy.







Key Milestones in the Upgrade



• Crypto Strategy Integration



The Quantum X Engine now supports algorithmic execution across major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other high-liquidity tokens. This opens 24/7 global market access, with AI-driven volatility strategies tailored for digital assets.



• Parallel Strategy Execution



Users can now activate multiple strategies simultaneously—such as smart beta ETF rotation, short-term momentum trades, and crypto arbitrage—on a single account. This allows for diversification and capital efficiency never before available on the platform.



• Full Reinstatement of Copy Trading Allocations



Due to prior capacity constraints, copy-trade allocations were temporarily reduced. Following the upgrade, all users' strategies will operate at full designated capital percentages, improving overall return potential.



• Visual and UX Refresh



A new login screen, dashboard enhancements, and streamlined interface design deliver a more professional and intuitive user experience.



Quantum X's hybrid engine has outperformed major ETFs and hedge fund benchmarks over the same period, showcasing its real-world viability and growth potential.







Network Growth and Ecosystem Impact



Since its initial release, Quantum X has scaled rapidly through its community-driven model. Thousands of verified users now trade live with the system, backed by a referral program that rewards both acquisition and performance.



The integration of crypto trading and the expansion to multi-strategy logic are expected to significantly accelerate adoption across the U.S., Canada, and Asia-Pacific markets in Q3 2025.



What's Next



• Public registration reopens on Friday, July 7, 2025



• Early-access crypto strategy rollout begins next week



• New "0% strategy fee" promotion for crypto and ETF hybrid accounts (limited time)



• Expansion roadmap to LATAM and Southeast Asia finalized for Q4



"This is not a soft relaunch. This is our entry into the next generation of trading. If you're already inside the ecosystem—you're early. If you're not, the gate reopens in days."



Media Contact



Quantum X Global Capital LLC



Contact: Eleanor Luna

Website: www.quantumxf.com

Email: support@quantumxf.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

