New York, USA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Real-World Evidence Solution Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate of ~8% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The real-world evidence solutions market is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and their impact on real-world healthcare dynamics. Advancements in technologies such as big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are also playing a crucial role by enabling the effective analysis and interpretation of extensive real-world data. Moreover, these solutions are increasingly being adopted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to optimize drug development, facilitate regulatory approvals, improve market access, and track post-market outcomes.

DelveInsight’s Real-World Evidence Solution Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading real-world evidence solution companies’ market shares, challenges, real-world evidence solution market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Real-World Evidence Solution companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Real-World Evidence Solution Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global real-world evidence solution market during the forecast period.

In the real-world evidence segment, the clinical data category had a significant revenue share in the real-world evidence solution market in 2024.

Notable real-world evidence solution companies such as IQVIA Inc., Optum, Inc., Flatiron Health, Oracle, Parexel International (MA) Corporation, Aetion, Inc., Tempus, Syapse, Inc., IBM, PerkinElmer Inc., Syneos Health, TriNetX, Evidera, Clinerion, Cegedim Health Data, and several others are currently operating in the real-world evidence solution market.

and several others are currently operating in the real-world evidence solution market. In April 2024, Flatiron Health, a healthtech company focused on improving cancer care with real-world data, renewed its collaboration with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®). This partnership, which began in 2014, involves maintaining the NCCN Quality & Outcomes Database, a cloud-based repository of data from NCCN member institutions.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the real-world evidence solution market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Real-World Evidence Solution Market Report

Real-World Evidence Solution Overview

Real-world evidence (RWE) solutions are gaining prominence in the life sciences industry as they provide insights derived from real-world data (RWD), such as electronic health records, insurance claims, patient registries, and even wearable devices. These solutions help stakeholders understand how medical products perform in everyday clinical settings, beyond the controlled environment of clinical trials. RWE supports regulatory decision-making, enhances drug development strategies, and facilitates value-based care by offering a more comprehensive understanding of treatment effectiveness, safety, and patient outcomes across diverse populations.

Pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and payers are increasingly adopting RWE solutions to optimize clinical and commercial strategies. These solutions enable post-marketing surveillance, support label expansions, and strengthen health technology assessments (HTAs) by providing evidence of real-world impact. Moreover, with advancements in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and interoperability, RWE platforms are becoming more robust, offering faster, more precise insights. As regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA encourage the use of RWE in submissions, the demand for comprehensive, scalable, and compliant RWE solutions continues to rise.





Real-World Evidence Solution Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the real-world evidence solutions market in 2024 among all regions. This growth is driven by a rise in clinical trials spurred by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, along with rapid advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics. These innovations significantly enhance data processing capabilities, allowing for deeper insights into treatment outcomes and patient responses. Moreover, the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotech companies, coupled with robust R&D efforts focused on drug discovery and development, further supports market expansion in the region.

Technological progress has also played a pivotal role in strengthening RWE capabilities in North America. Tools like AI, natural language processing (NLP), cloud computing, wearable technology, interoperability frameworks, blockchain, patient-reported outcome (PRO) instruments, and advanced data visualization are transforming how real-world data is captured and utilized. A notable example includes IQVIA’s recognition in July 2023 for its NLP-powered AI platform that analyzes unstructured patient records to generate valuable clinical insights.

Given these factors, the real-world evidence solutions market in North America is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the real-world evidence solution market, get a snapshot of the Real-World Evidence Solution Market Outlook

Real-World Evidence Solution Market Dynamics

The real-world evidence solutions market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by the growing demand for data-driven decision-making in healthcare. RWE refers to the clinical evidence derived from the analysis of real-world data (RWD), such as electronic health records (EHRs), insurance claims, patient registries, and wearable device outputs. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize outcomes-based approaches and value-based care, RWE has emerged as a vital component in guiding regulatory decisions, drug development, and reimbursement strategies. Biopharmaceutical companies, regulators, and payers are leveraging RWE to better understand how interventions perform in diverse patient populations outside of controlled clinical trials.

One of the primary market drivers is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the corresponding need for long-term data on treatment outcomes and patient adherence. Chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases require continuous monitoring and adaptive treatment strategies, and RWE solutions help capture longitudinal data across different care settings. Additionally, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are increasingly incorporating RWE into their decision frameworks, thereby legitimizing and incentivizing investment in RWE infrastructure and analytics.

Technological advancements also play a crucial role in shaping the RWE market dynamics. Innovations in big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have significantly enhanced the ability to aggregate, standardize, and interpret vast volumes of heterogeneous health data. Cloud-based platforms, interoperability standards, and data privacy regulations like GDPR and HIPAA are influencing how RWE solutions are developed and deployed. As data processing becomes more sophisticated, the insights derived from RWE are becoming more actionable and personalized, creating new opportunities for targeted therapies and population health management.

However, the market faces several challenges, including data quality and integration issues, privacy concerns, and the need for standardized methodologies. Fragmented data sources, incomplete records, and variability in clinical documentation can undermine the validity of RWE analyses. Moreover, establishing the credibility of RWE requires robust study designs and transparent analytical frameworks that can withstand regulatory and scientific scrutiny. Ensuring ethical use of patient data while maintaining compliance with evolving data governance frameworks is also a critical consideration for stakeholders.

Looking forward, the RWE market is expected to witness increased collaboration between technology firms, healthcare providers, and life sciences companies. Strategic partnerships, data-sharing ecosystems, and real-time analytics platforms will further enhance the scalability and impact of RWE solutions. As precision medicine gains traction and payers demand more evidence of real-world effectiveness and cost efficiency, RWE is set to play an even more central role in shaping the future of healthcare innovation and policy.

Get a sneak peek at the real-world evidence solution market dynamics @ Real-World Evidence Solution Market Trends

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Real-World Evidence Solution Market CAGR ~8% Real-World Evidence Solution Market Size by 2032 USD 5.2 Billion Key Real-World Evidence Solution Companies IQVIA Inc., Optum, Inc., Flatiron Health, Oracle, Parexel International (MA) Corporation, Aetion, Inc., Tempus, Syapse, Inc., IBM, PerkinElmer Inc., Syneos Health, TriNetX, Evidera, Clinerion, Cegedim Health Data, among others

Real-World Evidence Solution Market Assessment

Real-World Evidence Solution Market Segmentation Real-World Evidence Solution Market Segmentation By Data Source: Medical Claims, Clinical Data, Pharmacy Data, and Other Data Real-World Evidence Solution Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Areas: Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, and Others Real-World Evidence Solution Market Segmentation By End-Users: Pharmaceuticals & Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Providers, and Others Real-World Evidence Solution Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the real-world evidence solution market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Real-World Evidence Solution Companies

Table of Contents

1 Real-World Evidence Solution Market Report Introduction 2 Real-World Evidence Solution Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Real-World Evidence Solution Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Real-World Evidence Solution Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Real-World Evidence Solution Market Layout 8 Real-World Evidence Solution Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the real-world evidence solution market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Real-World Evidence Solution Market Analysis

Related Reports

Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market

Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CDMO companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Cambrex Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., AGC Biologics, Nerpharma S.r.l, Pfizer Inc, EMERGENT, Onyx Scientific Limited, Lonza, Siegfried Holding AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Delpharm, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, WuXi Biologics, Laboratoire Elaiapharm, among others.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lonza, Rentschler Biopharma SE, BINEX Co., Ltd., INCOG BioPharma Service, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Novartis AG, ProBioGen AG, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AGC Biologics, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxter BioPharma Solutions (Baxter), iBio., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., among others.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key medical device contract manufacturing companies, including Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc, Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, among others.

Healthcare Claims Management Market

Healthcare Claims Management Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key healthcare claims management companies, including Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Optum, Conifer Health Solutions, nThrive, among others.

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pharmacy automation systems companies, including BD, ARxIUM, Oracle, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., Newlcon, AlixaR, Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies, Swisslog Holdings AG, McKesson Corporation, yuyama, Scriptpro LLC, Rxsafe LLC, Parata Systems LLC, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.