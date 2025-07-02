TopLine Credit Union Members And Employees Donate Clothing And Shoes

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their fourth annual clothing and shoe drive during the month of May benefitting three local non-profits, African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI), Union Gospel Mission and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated shirts, jeans, socks, shoes and more to help neighbors in need.

Employees were able to participate by donating clothing items, shoes and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to charitable partners. When the program ended employees and members had donated more than 1,300 pounds of clothing and shoes and $1,100 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“Thank you to all of our generous donors, employees and members, who contributed clothing and shoes to our annual donation drive,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “We are proud to support our community non-profit partners who empower individuals and families on their path to independence.”

African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) is a non-profit organization with a vision to ensure that African students in rural areas and suburbs, have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their educational needs and goals. For more information or to donate, visit https://afedhi.org/.

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in the community. Union Gospel Mission helps people rebuild their lives through a variety of time-tested and proven life-changing programs. To learn more, visit https://www.ugmtc.org/.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To Learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bf0d14e-f8ac-4d2c-a758-1c1f678f8c97