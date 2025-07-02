New Study: 4 in 5 Americans Have Experienced Heat Exhaustion Symptoms, Ergodyne Finds

St. Paul, MN, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4 in 5 Americans have experienced the warning signs of heat exhaustion, according to a new survey for Extreme Heat Month this July from pioneering safety work gear provider Ergodyne. The survey marks the launch of the brand's Project H.E.A.T., or Heat Education Awareness Team, initiative to educate on the risks of extreme heat and support prevention through accessible, everyday safety measures.

“Heat is the leading cause of death among all hazardous weather in the U.S., killing more people in a year than floods, tornadoes or hurricanes—but with some simple precautions, heat fatalities are 100% preventable,” said Lexi Engelbart, Product Manager at Ergodyne and Vice Chair of the International Safety Equipment Association’s Heat Stress Solutions Group. “It’s easy to overlook the dangers of heat stress, but extreme heat can affect everyone, so heat safety is something we all need to prioritize more than many of us realize. This year for Extreme Heat Month, Project H.E.A.T. is an urgent and timely reminder of the importance of practicing heat safety.”

Conducted to promote increased heat safety everywhere, the Ergodyne Project H.E.A.T. Safety Survey uncovers an alarming lack of knowledge on preventing and responding to heat stress emergencies. The survey also found that:

1 in 4 Americans feel unprepared to help someone having a heat emergency—and many more overestimate their preparedness to handle a heat emergency, meaning many are at even greater risk than they realize

Only a third of Americans drink the minimum recommended amount of water for staying hydrated in the heat (8 ounces every 15-20 minutes). Millennials are among the most hydrated Americans, while seniors are the least

Younger Americans, often at heightened heat risk, have the lowest prevention rate. Meanwhile, older Americans, who are among the highest risk for heat exhaustion, are the least educated on heat emergency response

The survey findings arrive as Americans grapple with a summer of historic temperatures. Already, summer 2025 has brought life-threatening heatwaves and record-breaking highs across the U.S., with continued scorching conditions in the forecast.

Intensifying matters, 2025’s summer heatwave comes at a highly volatile time for workers. Despite the heightened heat risks faced by workers nationwide, no Federal OSHA standards exist to regulate heat stress hazards in the workplace. Previously anticipated federal regulations that would have protected 36 million American workers from extreme heat on the job were put on ice at the start of the current administration as part of a hold on all pending rulemaking.

“OSHA’s proposed worker heat safety standard, Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings, was developed for a reason—extreme heat can be life-threatening for workers,” said Ergodyne President Greg Schrab. “Now, with federal cost-cutting and deregulation leaving legislation in limbo, the responsibility to keep workers safe on the job rests increasingly on employers’ shoulders, effectively rewriting the rules of workplace safety oversight.”

To help fill the gap in workplace heat safety measures left by federal deregulation, Ergodyne is partnering with Cry Baby Craig’s to take Project H.E.A.T. on the road. The tour will provide crucial heat safety education on select job sites throughout Extreme Heat Month and beyond. Deploying a specialized heat safety expert at each stop, the Project H.E.A.T. tour will feature interactive safety demos equipping worksite managers and team members to prevent and respond to common types of heat emergencies—promoting informed, protected workplaces where heat safety is a shared commitment.

Preventive safety tips shared through the Project H.E.A.T. tour boil down to three essentials, according to OSHA, that everybody can apply:

Water: Staying hydrated is especially important in the heat. OSHA recommends drinking 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes to prevent dehydration in hot conditions

Rest: Frequent but shorter periods of heat exposure are generally safer compared to continuous, extended periods. Scheduled breaks from the heat are crucial when participating in outdoor activities

Shade: Direct sunlight can make hot temperatures feel even hotter. Having a shady spot nearby is crucial for getting rest, keeping hydrated and staying cool

While preventive measures such as water, rest and shade can help minimize heat emergencies, they’re not fail-safes. Whenever you’re participating in outdoor work or activities, it’s important to monitor for potential warning signs of a heat emergency, such as:

High body temperature (104°F or higher)

Dry, hot skin (lack of sweating)

Confusion, disorientation or unconsciousness

Rapid pulse or difficulty breathing

Seizures

Nausea or vomiting

Although prevention is an important first line of defense against heat exposure, even with proper precaution, emergencies can still occur. If warning signs of a heat emergency are detected, it’s important to act immediately. Heat emergencies can escalate quickly, meaning even just a few minutes can be the difference between life and death. When encountering a heat emergency, actions to take include:

Call 911: Heat stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate professional intervention

Move the person to a cooler environment: If possible, relocate the person to an air-conditioned space

Remove excess clothing: Help the body cool by loosening or removing excess clothing to promote airflow

Use cold compresses: Apply ice packs or cold, wet towels to the neck, armpits, and groin to help lower body temperature

While widely accessible for most Americans, heat emergency response options can often be limited in outdoor and remote work environments, where climate-control options may not be available—another reason why heat exposure poses unique risks for workers. If during a heat emergency a cooler setting isn’t available, an individual can be cooled using a fast, effective and simple emergency response technique called the T.A.C.O., or Tarp-Assisted Cooling Oscillation, Method:

Lay down a tarp: Spread it flat on the ground Place the person on top: Gently position the individual on the tarp Douse with ice water: This simulates an ice bath Oscillate the water: Pick up the corners of the tarp and move it back and forth

“Heating things up with tasty hot sauce? Sign us up. But risking heat exposure by not practicing safety? Not cool,” Engelbart said. “On this, Ergodyne and Cry Baby Craig’s agree, which is why we’re proud to team up to help get Americans fired up about heat safety this Extreme Heat Month for Project H.E.A.T. Whether you’re working, playing or exercising outdoors, some simple, common-sense precautions are a surefire way to help keep you safe all summer long.”

Additional information on Project H.E.A.T. is available at www.ergodyne.com/projectheat, and further heat safety resources are available at www.ergodyne.com/heat-stress.

