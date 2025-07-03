KOORUI Emerges as a Gaming Monitor Contender Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Surge

LONDON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Amazon Prime Day approaches, global demand for high-performance consumer electronics is once again on the rise. According to third-party data, electronics sales during Prime Day 2024 saw an 18% year-over-year increase, with gaming monitors and productivity devices among the top-performing categories.

*The G2411P features a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

In response to this momentum, emerging display brand KOORUI has announced a focused lineup of new products for Prime Day, including the gamer-optimized G2741L featuring Dual-Mode display technology. The entry-level high-refresh-rate G2411P, and the 34-inch curved ultrawide 34E6UC designed for immersive work and entertainment setups. A bundle featuring G2741L and G2411P will also launch globally, offering a versatile dual-screen solution. Meanwhile, the sleek E2412F caters to professionals and content creators seeking efficient and minimal design.

Founded on May 4, 2021, KOORUI was born with a clear mission: to enhance the human visual experience through high-quality, high-performance display products. The brand quickly expanded across major online platforms including Amazon, TikTok, Youtube and Walmart, supporting a wide range of use cases from gaming and work to content creation.

Behind KOORUI lies a strong foundation of industrial and supply chain expertise, drawing on the capabilities of one of China’s leading display manufacturing enterprises. While it operates independently as a consumer-facing brand, this technical backing empowers KOORUI to deliver products that balance innovation, quality, and scalability.

Industry analysts see KOORUI as a representative of a new generation of tech brands going global. Its scenario-driven product strategy—centered around user context rather than specs alone—offers a differentiated approach in a crowded display market.

“Prime Day is not just a sales moment, but a global stage for brand visibility,” note observers. For KOORUI, it’s a chance to link product innovation with global user recognition, while subtly showcasing the growing strength of Chinese display technology in the international arena.

About KOORUI

Powered by HKC’s semiconductor display expertise, KOORUI blends innovative panel manufacturing with human-centered product design. Its monitor lineup empowers creators, gamers, and professionals around the globe with reliable, high-performance visual solutions.

Press Contact:

KOORUI PR Team

Email: hkcprcontact@szhk.com.cn

Website:

https://www.koorui.net/

https://www.hkcglobal.net/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7a79ad8-1917-4dac-8272-64dd7695a7ae