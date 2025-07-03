AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for June and the Second Quarter of 2025

In June 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 598,977 passengers, which is a 4.9% increase compared to June 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.2% to 22,544 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.0% amounting to 87,530 units compared to the same period a year ago. 

In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,488,128 passengers, which is a 2.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 22.8% to 67,038 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.4% to 212,782 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for June 2025 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

 June 2025June 2024ChangeQ2 2025Q2 2024Change
Passengers598,977570,8034.9%1,488,1281,451,7682.5%
Finland - Sweden153,422154,413-0.6%365,422355,4352.8%
Estonia - Finland386,211336,43014.8%967,619922,3574.9%
Estonia - Sweden59,34479,960-25.8%155,087173,976-10.9%
       
Cargo Units22,54425,383-11.2%67,03886,813-22.8%
Finland - Sweden2,8993,479-16.7%7,68811,379-32.4%
Estonia - Finland16,24718,252-11.0%49,16264,586-23.9%
Estonia - Sweden3,3983,652-7.0%10,18810,848-6.1%
       
Passenger Vehicles87,53086,6511.0%212,782209,7601.4%
Finland - Sweden9,5589,0505.6%18,28217,1096.9%
Estonia - Finland73,71273,2710.6%185,518184,4960.6%
Estonia - Sweden4,2604,330-1.6%8,9828,15510.1%

 

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.  

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until April 12 and from thereon the route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

