AS Ekspress Grupp refinances bonds

AS Ekspress Grupp and AS SEB Pank have signed a loan contract to refinance the outstanding EUR 5 million bonds from LHV pension funds on 10 July 2025.

The loan will have a 2 July 2030 deadline compared to the earlier bonds’ redemption date of 7 October 2027. As a result of the refinancing, Ekspress Grupp’s annual interest expenses will decrease by ca EUR 150 thousand while the annual loan service will increase by ca EUR 340 thousand.

As a result of the refinancing, Ekspress Grupp will decrease the average interest rate of its financial liabilities, using its strong liquidity position to gradually decrease the overall indebtedness of the group. This enables better preparation for potential new acquisitions and for situations relating to further cooling of the economy.

Additional information

Lili Kirikal

CFO of the Group

lili.kirikal@egrupp.ee

