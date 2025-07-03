Suominen has signed a credit facility agreement

Suominen Corporation’s press release on July 3, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen has entered into a single-currency syndicated credit facility agreement which consists of EUR 50 million term loan and EUR 50 million revolving credit facility with a maturity of three years with a one-year extension option. The lenders for the facility are Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp. The new credit facility includes leverage ratio and gearing as financial covenants.

The new credit facility replaces the existing EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of Suominen provided by Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Abp.

