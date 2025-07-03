OMS Energy Technologies Inc. to Share Strategic Insights at the Third Annual ORY APAC-US Conference on Long-Term Growth

SINGAPORE, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that its CEO Mr. How Meng Hock will join a leadership panel at the Third Annual ORY APAC-US Conference, taking place on July 8–9, 2025, in Singapore.

Mr. How will participate in the opening panel session, titled “The Long Game: Building Businesses with Staying Power,” where he will share insights on navigating economic cycles, fostering a resilient corporate culture and delivering sustainable long-term value.

Founded in 1972, OMS has grown into a trusted regional partner serving key energy markets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and West Africa. Mr. How has led the Company as CEO since 2014 and oversaw its successful Nasdaq listing in May 2025. Following the IPO, OMS continues to accelerate its growth, supported by strong operational capabilities and a commitment to engineering excellence. The Company remains focused on deepening its long-standing customer relationships and investing in advanced manufacturing and R&D to drive innovation, efficiency and sustainable growth, all while maintaining an exceptional corporate culture.

Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP and the Nasdaq Stock Market co-host the conference. It serves as a platform for global collaboration and dialogue on innovation and capital market strategy, bringing together financial professionals, investors and corporate leaders for two days of high-level discussions and strategic networking in one of Asia’s premier financial hubs.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com