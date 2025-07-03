Raynet positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) by QKS Group

Pune, India, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) vendors.

Raynet, with its comprehensive technology for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Raynet as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2025.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Raynet One delivers a robust, enterprise-grade UEM experience with strong lifecycle automation, deep OS support, and seamless integration into ITSM and security ecosystems ideal for organizations prioritizing compliance, scalability, and hybrid IT governance. Additionally, its package store provides packaging-as-a-service, assisting end users in deploying software packages and automating update and patching processes across different operating systems.” “Raynet has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2025," adds Ayush.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Andreas Gieseke, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Managing Director of Raynet: “We are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as the Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2025. By unifying discovery, deployment, security, compliance, and automation in a single platform, we empower IT teams to proactively manage risk, enforce policies, and streamline operations at scale. As endpoints continue to multiply and diversify, our mission remains clear: that all companies worldwide achieve transparency and security as well as optimization of their IT investments by using our technologies.”

About Raynet

As a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and complementary managed services, Raynet enables successful end-to-end management of IT projects and IT operations. In line with its mission statement, “Discover to Manage,” Raynet's vision is that all companies worldwide achieve transparency and security as well as optimization of their IT investments using its technologies.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

