American Rebel Light Beer Congratulates John Hall on Triumphant NHRA Victory in Ohio

Hall Scores First Pro Stock Motorcycle Win in Nearly 12 Years

Nashville, TN, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), the unapologetically patriotic lifestyle brand behind America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer (americanrebelbeer.com), proudly congratulates John Hall on his exhilarating Pro Stock Motorcycle win on his American Rebel Buell at the 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

Hall’s return to the winner’s circle after nearly 12 long years was nothing short of legendary. Piloting the American Rebel Motorcycle and burning red, white, and blue down the track, he gave fans across the nation a reason to cheer – and another reason to crack open an ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer in celebration.

“It’s special because you never know if you’re going to get another one. I won twice in 2013, including the U.S. Nationals,” said John Hall. “You know, 12 years goes by and you just realize how hard it is to get one of these.”

John got the job done in the finals on Sunday in Norwalk, chasing down Richard Gadson with a run of 6.880 at 196.67 mph. Gadson left first with a standout .021 reaction time, but Hall had enough power to slip by at the finish line, recording his first victory since the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis in 2013.

“As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, John’s victory couldn’t have come at a more perfect time,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel. “He represents the heart of our brand – not just in victory lane, but also through his dedication to distribution in Connecticut at Dichello Distributors (dichello.com). We’re proud to be the primary sponsor of John’s motorcycle this season. He’s a key member of our extended family, and we’re proud to celebrate his success alongside America’s birthday.”

John Hall is President of Dichello Distributors, the distributor for American Rebel Light for 4 counties in Connecticut. Dichello was one of the early distributors to sign a distribution agreement with American Rebel Light (“Rebel Light”) and Dichello’s Connecticut territory is the top per capita sales territory for Rebel Light.

From Nashville to Norwalk and beyond, the American Rebel lifestyle roars loudest when freedom meets fuel, and John Hall’s win embodies that spirit with full throttle glory. This holiday weekend, raise your glass, wave your flag, and salute a true champion.

About American Rebel Light Beer



American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

