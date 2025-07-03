Quadient recognized for the quality of its financial communication at the 2025 Transparency Awards

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, was honored at the 16th edition of the Transparency Awards, receiving the Transparency Prize in the “Outside SBF 120” category.

Organized by Labrador, a leading authority in regulated information, the Transparency Awards are based on a thorough analysis of three public sources: the Universal Registration Document, the Annual General Meeting notice brochure, and the corporate website. For this 16th edition, 135 listed French companies were evaluated between March 31 and June 5, 2025, using a grid of 360 objective criteria structured around five core pillars of transparency: accessibility, accuracy, comparability, availability, and clarity.

This distinction highlights the Group’s ongoing commitment to rigorous, transparent, and intelligible communication with all its shareholders and stakeholders.

“Transparency is at the heart of the trust we build every day with our stakeholders. This award acknowledges our commitment to delivering clear, sincere, and comprehensive information. By upholding this standard, we strengthen, over time, the quality of our dialogue with investors, clients, and our broader ecosystem,” said Laurent du Passage, Chief Financial Officer of Quadient.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/.

