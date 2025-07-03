Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, July 3rd, 2025

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 30th of June 2025 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

52,000 shares

9,887,574.90 euros in cash

During the first half of 2025, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

3,203 purchases, for a total volume of 234,460 shares and a total amount of 135,447,405.90 euros

3,240 sales, for a total volume of 203,460 shares and a total amount of 117,943,246.10 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES

SALES Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Total 3,203.00 234,460.00 135,447,405.90

Total 3,240.00 203,460.00 117,943,246.10 02/01/2025 43 3,000 1,875,000.00

02/01/2025 28 2,000 1,257,000.00 03/01/2025 100 6,000 3,711,317.00

03/01/2025 0 0 0.00 06/01/2025 11 1,000 623,000.00

06/01/2025 105 7,000 4,407,000.00 07/01/2025 0 0 0.00

07/01/2025 33 2,000 1,285,000.00 08/01/2025 45 2,000 1,273,000.00

08/01/2025 0 0 0.00 09/01/2025 12 1,000 630,000.00

09/01/2025 50 3,000 1,920,000.00 10/01/2025 28 1,000 645,000.00

10/01/2025 23 1,827 1,191,685.00 13/01/2025 16 1,000 640,000.00

13/01/2025 20 1,173 756,585.00 14/01/2025 52 3,000 1,959,900.00

14/01/2025 29 3,000 1,977,400.00 15/01/2025 79 5,000 3,214,000.00

15/01/2025 35 2,000 1,299,000.00 16/01/2025 0 0 0.00

16/01/2025 32 4,000 2,765,000.00 17/01/2025 31 2,000 1,376,000.00

17/01/2025 16 1,000 694,207.50 20/01/2025 37 2,000 1,375,000.00

20/01/2025 15 1,000 696,000.00 21/01/2025 0 0 0.00

21/01/2025 59 3,000 2,082,000.00 22/01/2025 0 0 0.00

22/01/2025 28 2,000 1,417,000.00 23/01/2025 0 0 0.00

23/01/2025 17 1,000 719,000.00 24/01/2025 42 2,000 1,461,182.40

24/01/2025 10 2,000 1,500,000.00 27/01/2025 14 1,000 733,000.00

27/01/2025 48 3,000 2,225,000.00 28/01/2025 18 1,000 749,300.00

28/01/2025 0 0 0.00 29/01/2025 64 7,000 4,994,755.20

29/01/2025 0 0 0.00 31/01/2025 38 3,000 2,115,000.00

31/01/2025 0 0 0.00 03/02/2025 74 4,000 2,741,100.00

03/02/2025 0 0 0.00 05/02/2025 31 2,000 1,371,000.00

05/02/2025 0 0 0.00 06/02/2025 22 1,000 682,000.00

06/02/2025 53 3,000 2,074,000.00 07/02/2025 22 2,000 1,377,000.00

07/02/2025 15 1,000 696,000.00 10/02/2025 16 1,000 679,000.00

10/02/2025 18 1,000 684,000.00 11/02/2025 20 1,000 681,000.00

11/02/2025 18 1,000 685,000.00 12/02/2025 35 3,000 2,042,000.00

12/02/2025 44 3,000 2,062,000.00 13/02/2025 0 0 0.00

13/02/2025 42 3,000 2,109,800.00 14/02/2025 0 0 0.00

14/02/2025 25 3,000 2,161,000.00 17/02/2025 41 2,000 1,411,000.00

17/02/2025 0 0 0.00 18/02/2025 14 1,000 701,000.00

18/02/2025 23 2,000 1,414,000.00 19/02/2025 40 3,000 2,085,000.00

19/02/2025 0 0 0.00 20/02/2025 0 0 0.00

20/02/2025 15 1,000 696,000.00 21/02/2025 18 1,000 700,000.00

21/02/2025 34 2,000 1,407,000.00 24/02/2025 43 3,000 2,087,000.00

24/02/2025 16 1,000 700,000.00 25/02/2025 11 1,000 687,000.00

25/02/2025 6 325 224,250.00 26/02/2025 9 1,000 695,000.00

26/02/2025 35 3,000 2,091,000.00 27/02/2025 29 2,000 1,378,000.00

27/02/2025 17 2,000 1,388,100.00 28/02/2025 29 3,000 2,059,000.00

28/02/2025 31 3,000 2,076,900.00 03/03/2025 44 2,631 1,813,235.00

03/03/2025 58 3,306 2,303,761.80 04/03/2025 160 8,500 5,714,191.90

04/03/2025 0 0 0.00 05/03/2025 34 2,000 1,339,000.00

05/03/2025 41 2,000 1,353,300.00 06/03/2025 40 4,000 2,614,900.00

06/03/2025 22 1,000 658,000.00 07/03/2025 46 4,000 2,556,000.00

07/03/2025 0 0 0.00 10/03/2025 15 2,000 1,255,000.00

10/03/2025 13 1,793 1,137,820.00





PURCHASES

SALES Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







11/03/2025 67 3,293 2,053,308.40

11/03/2025 29 2,000 1,269,800.00 12/03/2025 42 3,000 1,844,000.00

12/03/2025 54 2,000 1,248,500.00 13/03/2025 66 4,000 2,424,000.00

13/03/2025 24 2,000 1,225,000.00 14/03/2025 30 2,000 1,212,000.00

14/03/2025 67 4,000 2,458,700.00 17/03/2025 6 1,000 601,000.00

17/03/2025 44 3,000 1,826,000.00 18/03/2025 0 0 0.00

18/03/2025 27 1,000 614,000.00 19/03/2025 18 1,000 608,900.00

19/03/2025 0 0 0.00 20/03/2025 21 2,000 1,210,000.00

20/03/2025 35 2,000 1,217,153.60 21/03/2025 47 3,000 1,791,200.00

21/03/2025 2 1,000 602,500.00 24/03/2025 19 1,000 599,000.00

24/03/2025 19 1,000 605,700.00 25/03/2025 0 0 0.00

25/03/2025 34 2,000 1,204,000.00 26/03/2025 9 1,000 595,000.00

26/03/2025 0 0 0.00 27/03/2025 4 1,000 589,000.00

27/03/2025 0 0 0.00 28/03/2025 26 2,000 1,169,700.00

28/03/2025 33 2,000 1,178,000.00 31/03/2025 42 3,000 1,725,000.00

31/03/2025 0 0 0.00 01/04/2025 0 0 0.00

01/04/2025 39 3,000 1,734,100.00 03/04/2025 78 6,000 3,320,800.00

03/04/2025 0 0 0.00 04/04/2025 67 4,000 2,142,000.00

04/04/2025 21 1,000 547,000.00 07/04/2025 125 4,000 1,990,000.00

07/04/2025 69 6,000 3,119,100.00 08/04/2025 54 3,000 1,535,000.00

08/04/2025 101 6,000 3,107,400.00 09/04/2025 26 4,000 1,991,700.00

09/04/2025 40 3,000 1,525,000.00 10/04/2025 0 0 0.00

10/04/2025 239 3,000 1,621,800.00 11/04/2025 47 3,553 1,844,007.00

11/04/2025 77 4,909 2,581,770.00 14/04/2025 19 1,356 717,324.00

14/04/2025 100 3,000 1,605,000.00 15/04/2025 40 6,000 2,967,000.00

15/04/2025 0 0 0.00 16/04/2025 32 2,000 966,000.00

16/04/2025 13 1,000 489,000.00 17/04/2025 16 1,000 483,000.00

17/04/2025 12 1,000 489,000.00 22/04/2025 22 2,000 955,000.00

22/04/2025 37 2,000 967,000.00 23/04/2025 0 0 0.00

23/04/2025 55 5,000 2,512,800.00 24/04/2025 24 3,000 1,467,500.00

24/04/2025 32 2,000 995,000.00 25/04/2025 9 1,000 499,000.00

25/04/2025 21 1,000 504,000.00 28/04/2025 12 1,000 502,000.00

28/04/2025 43 2,000 1,009,300.00 29/04/2025 30 2,000 989,000.00

29/04/2025 0 0 0.00 30/04/2025 8 1,000 487,000.00

30/04/2025 0 0 0.00 02/05/2025 9 1,000 487,000.00

02/05/2025 53 2,000 989,200.00 05/05/2025 13 1,000 492,000.00

05/05/2025 0 0 0.00 06/05/2025 20 1,000 488,000.00

06/05/2025 23 1,000 491,550.00 07/05/2025 25 2,000 968,000.00

07/05/2025 0 0 0.00 08/05/2025 15 1,000 489,000.00

08/05/2025 40 3,000 1,476,000.00 09/05/2025 9 1,000 492,000.00

09/05/2025 49 3,000 1,487,000.00 12/05/2025 0 0 0.00

12/05/2025 114 6,000 3,102,486.40 13/05/2025 0 0 0.00

13/05/2025 36 2,000 1,077,000.00 14/05/2025 43 3,000 1,584,000.00

14/05/2025 0 0 0.00 15/05/2025 60 5,000 2,566,900.00

15/05/2025 0 0 0.00 16/05/2025 17 1,000 502,000.00

16/05/2025 0 0 0.00 19/05/2025 30 2,000 993,000.00

19/05/2025 14 1,000 498,000.00 20/05/2025 15 1,000 495,000.00

20/05/2025 33 2,000 1,000,000.00 21/05/2025 43 4,000 1,983,400.00

21/05/2025 0 0 0.00





PURCHASES

SALES Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







22/05/2025 27 3,000 1,451,150.00

22/05/2025 0 0 0.00 23/05/2025 81 5,000 2,383,800.00

23/05/2025 19 2,000 966,450.00 26/05/2025 0 0 0.00

26/05/2025 58 4,000 1,949,150.00 27/05/2025 8 3,000 1,429,500.00

27/05/2025 33 3,000 1,447,875.00 28/05/2025 0 0 0.00

28/05/2025 32 1,000 485,000.00 29/05/2025 27 3,000 1,455,000.00

29/05/2025 21 2,000 991,100.00 02/06/2025 14 2,000 940,850.00

02/06/2025 34 2,000 950,000.00 03/06/2025 44 2,808 1,320,528.00

03/06/2025 47 1,808 857,668.80 04/06/2025 0 0 0.00

04/06/2025 52 3,000 1,430,000.00 05/06/2025 47 3,000 1,421,000.00

05/06/2025 7 1,000 481,150.00 06/06/2025 0 0 0.00

06/06/2025 9 1,000 473,000.00 09/06/2025 17 1,000 471,000.00

09/06/2025 13 1,000 475,000.00 10/06/2025 11 1,000 466,750.00

10/06/2025 10 2,000 948,000.00 11/06/2025 31 2,000 948,000.00

11/06/2025 11 2,000 956,850.00 12/06/2025 20 2,000 932,000.00

12/06/2025 16 1,000 470,000.00 13/06/2025 21 2,000 919,000.00

13/06/2025 27 2,000 924,400.00 16/06/2025 0 0 0.00

16/06/2025 29 2,000 932,000.00 17/06/2025 12 2,000 921,400.00

17/06/2025 12 1,000 467,000.00 18/06/2025 0 0 0.00

18/06/2025 27 1,000 464,000.00 19/06/2025 25 3,000 1,362,000.00

19/06/2025 11 1,000 457,850.00 20/06/2025 32 2,319 1,047,507.00

20/06/2025 5 319 145,783.00 23/06/2025 5 1,000 445,700.00

23/06/2025 14 1,000 449,000.00 24/06/2025 11 1,000 451,000.00

24/06/2025 14 3,000 1,395,300.00 25/06/2025 31 2,000 896,000.00

25/06/2025 0 0 0.00 26/06/2025 10 2,000 878,000.00

26/06/2025 11 1,000 447,000.00 27/06/2025 0 0 0.00

27/06/2025 25 2,000 888,000.00 30/06/2025 1 1,000 444,600.00

30/06/2025 0 0 0.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

