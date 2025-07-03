VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EnWave Signs Additional License with MicroDried® to

Expand Product Portfolio and Sells Three

Radiant Energy Vacuum Machines

Vancouver, B.C., July 3rd, 2025

EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed an additional royalty-bearing commercial license agreement (the “License Agreement”) and executed equipment purchase agreements for two 10kW and one 60kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machines (the “Purchase Agreements”) with MicroDried®, the Company’s longest-standing royalty partner.

Under the License Agreement, MicroDried® gains exclusive rights to use EnWave’s REV™ dehydration technology to produce mochi and Greek yogurt products in North America. The License Agreement also includes the right to manufacture additional dairy applications, such as shredded cheese and cheesecake. In exchange for these expanded rights, MicroDried® has agreed to pay incremental minimum annual royalties in addition to the existing royalty obligations under its fruit and vegetable license.

MicroDried®, a leading U.S.-based producer of premium fruit and vegetable ingredients, is now expanding its portfolio to include clean-label, nutrient-dense dairy and mochi ingredients for top global food brands. This expansion strengthens MicroDried®’s position as a key supplier to many of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies.

MicroDried® currently operates three large-scale vacuum-microwave drying lines in Nampa, Idaho, focused on fruit and vegetable snack and ingredient production. As part of its growth strategy, MicroDried® is opening a state-of-the-art dairy processing facility in Washington State (the “Dairy Facility”). One of the newly purchased 10kW REV™ units, along with the 60kW machine purchased in April 2025 and the additional 60kW machine purchased today, will be installed at the Dairy Facility. The second 10kW REV™ machine will be installed in Nampa for ongoing product development. The Dairy Facility is expected to be operational this summer, with the two 60kW machines scheduled for commissioning in late 2025.

With five large-scale REV™ machines under its control, MicroDried® now holds the highest REV™ manufacturing capacity of any company in the world.

EnWave will now begin building another large-scale REV™ machine for its inventory in preparation for anticipated demand from its pipeline of sales prospects.

About MicroDried®

MicroDried® operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Nampa, Idaho for its proprietary dried fruit and vegetable ingredients, complemented by three IQF production lines across two facilities in Grandview, Washington. Each location is equipped with cutting-edge automation and food safety controls designed to ensure the highest product quality and manufacturing efficiency. MicroDried®’s production processes are fully computer automated with touchscreen technology from receiving to packaging to shipping, and has the capacity to meet the needs of food manufacturers worldwide. Besides increasing capacity to meet customers’ ingredient needs, MicroDried® continues to recruit and retain top professional and technical talent who are dedicated to responsive customer service and finding innovative solutions for new product applications.

MicroDried® maintains top-tier food safety and quality certifications, including consecutive BRC AA ratings, USDA Organic certification through WSDA, and OU Kosher status. Plant certifications done annually include British Retail Consortium (BRC), Washington State Dept. of Agriculture’s (WSDA) Organic Program and Orthodox Union (OU) Kosher. MicroDried® strives to maintain the highest standards of product quality and food safety in the industry and is dedicated to both transparency and food safety in their operations with full traceability on all products. All products feature single-ingredient, clean-label declarations and are naturally non-GMO, gluten-free, allergen-free, and are made in the USA.

Learn more at microdried.com.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity and product quality.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better and faster than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

