Bitget Wallet Celebrates the Launch of Zero-Fee Crypto Card during EthCC

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, celebrated their new crypto-linked card , launched in in partnership with Mastercard and infrastructure provider Immersve, during Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Cannes. The product allows users to make payments directly from their digital wallets at more than 150 million merchants that accept Mastercard worldwide.

The launch was unveiled during a joint keynote followed by an exclusive side event co-hosted by the partners. The keynote, titled " Making Crypto Spendable " featured Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet and Christian Rau, SVP of Digital Assets, Blockchain and Fintech Enablement at Mastercard, who outlined how self-custodial crypto assets can now integrate seamlessly with traditional financial infrastructure. Rau emphasized the importance of interoperability, rigorous compliance, and user protection in enabling mass adoption. Elkaleh pointed to wallets becoming full financial interfaces and stressed that real-world usability is key to unlocking the next phase of crypto growth.

Following the keynote, the companies co-hosted " PayFi Rising: Building the Rails ," a curated networking event spotlighting crypto payments innovation and showcasing the new product. The evening featured a fireside chat with Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve, the Mastercard-licensed issuer powering the product's backend infrastructure. Faury emphasized that the collaboration enables users to spend crypto as easily as fiat, while retaining control of their digital assets until the point of settlement.

The card, available through the Bitget Wallet app, supports real-time funding via onchain swaps and deposits. Leveraging Mastercard Digital First technology, users can apply for the card digitally and within minutes add it to their mobile wallets for use at both physical and online merchants. Transactions are settled onchain through crypto-to-fiat conversion, while adhering to Mastercard's regulatory framework, including full KYC and AML compliance. The initial rollout covers the United Kingdom and European Union, with plans to expand to Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand in the coming months.

The launch forms part of Bitget Wallet's broader PayFi strategy, followed by the company's recent rebrand and renewed focus on " Crypto for Everyone " vision, which aims to turn self-custodied assets into everyday utility through integrated payment experiences. In addition to the card, Bitget Wallet enables users to pay with crypto via Scan-to-Pay using Solana Pay and national QR payment systems , as well as through the in-app Shop tab, which offers direct purchases of gift cards, mobile credits, and gaming top-ups from thousands of merchants.

Elkaleh concluded by stating that "crypto adoption hinges on giving people real choice — tools that feel familiar but offer the freedom and composability only crypto enables," Rau added that true innovation lies in fusing trusted infrastructure with emerging asset models, noting that partnerships like this are critical to moving digital assets into the financial mainstream.

