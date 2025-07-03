Robotic Surgery Market 2025 Trends: Advanced AI Systems, Telesurgery and $400M Investments Power Global Expansion

Ottawa, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic surgery market size was valued at USD 11.83 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 54.66 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing and expanding research and development in the healthcare sector and growing support by the government for innovation in technology drive the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

North America led the robotic surgery market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By offering, the products segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By offering, the services segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By applications, the orthopedics segment was dominant in the robotic surgery market in 2024.

By applications, the general surgery segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe.

By end-user, the hospitals segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By end-user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the coming years.

Market Overview & Potential

The robotics surgery is carried out by the robotics system with the assistance of the surgeons to minimize errors. These surgeries help in minimizing invasive procedures, along with ensuring enhanced precision and dexterity. Robotics consists of arms which is assisted and controlled by the surgeon with the help of a high-definition camera, which ensures to offer a three-dimensional view of the surgical site.

They are applied in various surgical specialties like urology, general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and gynaecology. The key aspects associated with robotics surgery are minimal invasion, enhanced precision and control, improved visualization, and versatile applications.

The key growth drivers responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures due to patient preference and surgeon preference for better robotic systems, technological advancements like integration of AI, advanced visualization, and enhanced robotics surgical systems, which fuel the growth of the market.

There is increasing demand due to the improved outcomes and reduced complications associated which results in higher success rates and reduced human error which leading to more accurate and precise surgical procedures, which contributes to the growth of the market, resulting in the expansion of the robotic surgery market globally.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The Robotic Surgery Market?

Technological Advancements

Technological advancement and innovation in robotic techniques, like improvement in robotic systems and enhancement in surgical methods, are a growing trend in the market.



Increasing Prevalence of Diseases

The increasing prevalence of diseases in an aging population fuels the demand for advanced and precise surgical techniques, with robotic assistance driving the growth of the market.



Enhanced Precision

Robotics enhances precision in surgery and also helps in complex performances with faster recovery and fewer incisions, which attracts researchers, which fuels the growth of the market.



Demand for Automation

The need and demand for automation in medical science is a growing trend that contributes to the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in The Robotic Surgery Market?

The high cost of the robotics system and process is a challenge to the growth of the market. The challenging and complex procedure for the precise and accurate surgery requires high-end and advanced research and systems, which demand high investments and operational costs, which limit the growth of the market. The large labour cost, maintenance cost, and operational costs are the challenges that limit growth. This factor hinders the adoption and growth of the market.

Regional

How Did North America Dominate the Robotic Surgery Market In 2024?

North America dominated the robotics surgery market in 2024, and the growth is driven by the growing benefits offered due to advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, which plays a significant role in the growth of the market. The development is associated with significant investments in research and development in the public as well as private sectors, which fuels the growth of the market in the region.

How Is the US Leading the Robotics Surgery Market?

The US has seen a significant growth in the robotics surgery market, and the growth of the market is driven by the increasing awareness in the country regarding the benefits of robotics surgery, like reduced invasiveness, improved outcomes, precision, and faster recovery. These advancements boost the growth of the market in the country. Technological advancements and the presence of trained and skilled medical practitioners in the country also play a significant role in the growth and expansion of the market in the country.

According to Volza's United States Export data, the United States shipped out 42 Robotic Systems shipments from September 2023 to October 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 24 United States exporters to 13 buyers, showing a growth rate of 35% over the previous 12 months.

According to Volza's Export data, globally, Mexico, China, and Germany are the top three exporters of Robotic Systems. Mexico is the global leader in Robotic Systems exports with 22,160 shipments, followed closely by China with 3,134 shipments, and Germany in third place with 1,851 shipments.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Robotic Surgery Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific has seen significant growth in the robotic surgery market; the growth is driven by the increasing healthcare investments by the government and the promotion and development of robotics-assisted surgeries in the public and private healthcare facilities in the region. The growing adoption of robotic surgeries by hospitals due to their precision and accuracy fuels the growth of the market. The growth in the Indian market is driven by the private sector expansion and growing demand due to its benefits and offerings, which boost the growth.

According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 3.3K Robotic Systems shipments. These exports were handled by 238 indian exporters to 198 buyers.



How common is robotic surgery in India?

The robotic surgery market has seen steady growth in India. The growing use of robots in performing complicated surgeries for minimal invasion and precision. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, Technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country, which fuels the growth of the market in the country.

Technological advancements like the integration of AI, machine learning, and miniaturization help in enhancing the precision demanded by the market in the country. The governmental support and initiatives for the adoption of robotics surgery in hospitals also support the growth of the market in the country.

This places the nation almost on a par with developed countries, said Ajay Narasimhan, senior consultant at the department of minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.



Segmental Insights

By Offerings

The products segment dominated the robotic surgery market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for advanced systems and sophisticated robotic surgery systems, along with advanced technologies, which increases the demand for the market. The growing demand from hospitals and healthcare providers for robotic surgery technology to enhance and improve the surgical accuracy and outcomes fuels the growth of the market. The growing adoption by specialty sectors or departments like gynecology, urology, and orthopedics increases the demand for the goods, boosting the growth of the market and contributing to the expansion globally.

The services segment expects the fastest growth in the robotic surgery market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the growing investments by the government and private sectors in the training and software developments for delivering comprehensive and effective solutions fuels the growth of the market.

The improvement and enhancement in the longevity and effectiveness of the robotics system drive the demand for advanced services to ensure accuracy and accurate procedures and operations, which boosts the growth of the market. Patient compliance, along with professional compliance, is a major factor for effective services and solutions driving the growth of the market.

By Application

The orthopedics segment dominated the robotic surgery market in 2024. The growth of the market of driven by the significant use and adoption of robotic surgery for performing procedures on the musculoskeletal system, fueling the growth. They are generally used in knee and hip replacements, spinal surgeries, and fracture repairs due to their potential benefits, like faster recovery, improved accuracy, and reduced pain, which boosts the growth of the market.

The 3D imaging and navigation allow surgeons to precisely site and visualize the site accurately for improved outcomes and perform the method with greater accuracy, which helps boost the growth of the market.

The general surgery segment is expected fastest growth in the robotic surgery market during the forecast period. The growing demand for accurate and well-optimized procedures for minimally invasive surgical techniques to enhance precision, flexibility, offering, controlled method, and offering of benefits like smaller invasion, faster recovery, and less pain are key factors that help in the growth of the market. The areas where it is used are hernia repair, gallbladder removal, and gastrointestinal surgeries, which boosts the demand for the market and helps in expansion.

By End Use

The hospitals segment dominated the robotic surgery market in 2024. The growth os the market is driven by the benefits offered with robotics surgery, like surgeon control, enhanced visualization, and minimal invasion, which helps in the growing demand for the advanced equipment, extensive infrastructure, which fuels the growth.

The growing chronic diseases and injuries of trauma, leading to and demand for complex surgical procedures, require a precise and accurate control system, which increases the demand for robotic surgical procedures which driving the growth of the market. Growing adoption of advanced surgical interventions and precision with shorter recovery timelines from the surgeons for the patients boosts the growth and supports the expansion of the market globally.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the robotic surgery market during the forecast period. The specialty offered, like cost effectiveness and efficient procedure for surgery with minimal invasion, drives the growth.

The growing demand for reduced recovery time, minimized complications, and precision is the key that fuels the growth of the market. The key aspects responsible for the growth are the outpatient's focus, cost effectiveness, convenience, and quality care, ensuring patient safety boosts the growth of the market and supports expansion.

Top 10 Companies in the Market and Their Contributions

Company Notable System(s) Contributions Intuitive Surgical da Vinci 5, Xi, SP Global leader with >8,600 units; pioneers multi-port platforms with force-sensing, 3D HD visuals, aiding millions in urology, gynecology, and general surgery Stryker Mako SMARTRobotics Robotics for ortho: joint replacements (hip, knee), now expanding to spine/shoulder; high installation rate improving precision Medtronic Hugo RAS, Mazor X Modular, cloud-connected RAS platform for urology, soft-tissue, and spine robot with analytics Johnson & Johnson Ottava by Ethicon, Velys Integrates existing instruments in flexible multi-arm RAS; Velys aids knee replacements Smith & Nephew Cori, Navio Portable, cost-effective orthopedic robots with AI-driven pre-op planning Zimmer Biomet ROSA, TMINI Robotic platforms for knee, hip, shoulder; distribution tie-up for miniature TMINI CMR Surgical Versius Modular, portable RAS with FDA clearance; easier setup and workflow flexibility Asensus Surgical Senhance Robotic laparoscopy with haptic feedback, eye-tracking, and AI-augmented workflows. Renishaw neuromate High-precision stereotactic robot for neurosurgery and image-guided interventions. Globus Medical ExcelsiusGPS Spine-focused robot integrating navigation, sub-mm accuracy for screw placement.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Prashanth Hospitals launched the Institute of Robotic Surgery and a surgical robotic system for minimally invasive surgeries. Robotic surgery gives patients the advantage of early recovery, less pain, less blood loss, and reduced incisions, and added that the hospital launched an indigenously developed robot.

In March 2025, IPGMER launched its first robotic surgery to boost the healthcare department. The hospital planned to use the technology to perform general surgery, urology, and gynaecology. Robotics can be used in multi-disciplinary surgical procedures. This is a great innovation in the field of medical technology.

In December 2024, A made-in-India surgical robot was installed in Pune's Noble Hospitals and Research Centre. The SSI Mantra surgical robot, which recently received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's regulatory body, is a 3-robotic system for performing intricate surgeries.



Key players list in Robotic Surgery Market

Smith & Nephew

Medrobotics Corporation

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Renishaw Plc

Stryker Corporation

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic Plc

CMR Surgical

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Products

Robotics System

Laparoscopic Robotic System

Orthopedic Robotic System

Neurosurgical Robotic System

Other Robotic systems

Services



By Applications

Orthopedics

Neurology

Urology

Gynecology

General Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





