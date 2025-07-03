ARGAN: It is DANONE’s turn to choose ARGAN for a future logistics site in Tours

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, July 3, 2025 - 5.45 pm

It is DANONE’s turn to choose ARGAN

for a future logistics site in Tours

ARGAN is pursuing the deployment of its Aut0nom® sites across the French territory with the signing of a lease in future state of completion for a cold positive storage warehouse in Sorigny that will be operated by DANONE FRANCE.

A prime location, near Tours

The works for this new site will start in a booming business area – the Sorigny Isoparc. The city of Sorigny is directly linked to the A10 French highway, in immediate proximity to the A85 French highway and only fifteen kilometres away from the South of Tours: it thus offers a strategic location at the heart of the Tours area with already over 100,000 sq.m of developed logistics surfaces,

1,400 employees and about 30 companies.

This state-of-the-art parc aims at combining economic efficiency and environmental excellence thanks to the use of renewable energy, the preservation of green landscapes on one third of the land area, as well as a charter that guarantees the architectural quality of the layouts and developments.

With this operation, some sixty employees of DANONE are making a short-distance move, as they were until now operating on the nearby-site of Chambray-les-Tours, which is distant by about ten kilometres from Sorigny. The lease in future state of completion signed between ARGAN and DANONE will last for a fixed term period of 9 years, starting from the day of the site delivery, expected for the Summer of 2026.

An Aut0nom® - labelled positive cold storage building of 8,200 sq.m

The future site will represent 8,200 sq.m of built area, including a cell of 6,400 sq.m in positive cold storage of 2/6°C along an office bloc of 800 sq.m. The Aut0nom® equipment by ARGAN will help cover a significant part of the site’s overall consumption with green carbon free energy generated on-site.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “ARGAN is proud to welcome a renowned company such as DANONE as part of its client base. I sincerely thank the Community of cities of the Tours area – Touraine Vallée de l’Indre – that proved to be a real partner for ARGAN to provide the right conditions to deliver this new development.”

Philippe Amiotte, Danone’s Head of Real Estate and Work Environment: “This new tool for our operations will contribute to drive the growth of our business in Tours. The Aut0nom® label was a decisive argument in our choice. This ‘in-use’ carbon zero building is fully in line with DANONE group’s ambitions in terms of respect for the environment.”

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 17: Half-year results 2025

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2025

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled – i.e., carbon-neutral in use – pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

