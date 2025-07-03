Japan’s Train Stations Become Parcel Hubs as Quadient and JR East Smart Logistics Expand Smart Locker Capabilities

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces the activation of parcel shipping services within JR East’s ‘Multi E Cube’ locker network. This marks a significant milestone in its collaboration with JR East Smart Logistics Co., Ltd., the logistics subsidiary of East Japan Railway Company. JR East commuters can now conveniently send parcels from train station lockers during their daily journeys, without the need for printed labels or in person assistance.

In 2024, Quadient connected ‘Multi E Cube’ lockers into its PUDO Station network, allowing consumers to receive Yamato Transport deliveries at train stations. With the latest update, the system now supports outbound parcel services as well. By extending the shipping functionality of the open type PUDO Station to the multifunctional Multi E Cube, users can now send parcels directly from station lockers quickly, securely, and without face-to-face interaction or shipping slips. This enhancement further boosts convenience and flexibility for commuters and everyday users.

Multi E Cube lockers now support two core parcel services, receipt and shipping, along with the ability to reserve locker compartments in advance. Users no longer need to locate different lockers for different purposes. All services are accessible through a single secure unit at their nearest station. The service is available from the first to the last train at each station, with select lockers offering 24/7 access, allowing users to manage parcels on their own schedule.

“This expansion reflects our vision of building a user-centric locker network that is open, interoperable, and embedded in the fabric of everyday life,” said Benoit Berson, Chief Solution Officer, Lockers at Quadient. “By extending our intelligent locker platform to third-party networks like JR East’s, we’re enabling frictionless access to parcel services in some of Japan’s busiest commuter hubs. Whether picking up an order or sending a parcel, users can now manage their parcels as part of their daily routine, quickly, securely, and without disruption.”

Quadient’s PUDO Station network serves as a nationwide system of convenience hubs, simplifying everyday tasks and improving accessibility for communities across Japan. By providing secure, around-the-clock access to Yamato Transport parcel services, Quadient is transforming underutilized spaces into valuable service points that bring flexibility, efficiency, and convenience to where people live, work, and travel.

