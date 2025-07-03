VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: June 30, 2025

Declaration of shares and voting rights
June 30, 2025
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: July 3, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
170,188,190 

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		186,313,745Double voting rights granted on 509 ordinary sharesBetween June 5 & June 30, 2025186,189,423

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

