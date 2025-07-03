Restoring Independence on Independence Day: Purple Heart Homes and Partners Deliver a New Home for WWII Veteran Drew “Preacher” Smith in Just 12 Days

Holly Springs, MS, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes is proud to announce that today, just in time for Independence Day, 99-year-old World War II Veteran Drew “Preacher” Smith has moved into his brand-new forever home, built on his family’s land in just 12 days. After losing the home he lived in for more than 70 years to a devastating tornado this spring, a powerful coalition of national and local partners united to bring Preacher home again.

Preacher, a decorated U.S. Army Veteran who served under General George S. Patton and earned three Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars, represents the courage and resilience of the Greatest Generation. Today, on July 4, we honor that legacy by restoring his independence.

“This project has been one of the greatest honors of our mission,” said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. “It is not every day that we are afforded the opportunity to love on a national treasure such as Mr. Smith. Soon the Gentle Giants of the Greatest Generation will be gone from among us. Let us never look back and say we wish we would have done more.”

The project’s momentum began when Robert Luna, Founder of the AL2LA Foundation and a retired Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer, learned of Preacher’s loss. The two had met during Luna’s Walk across America to raise awareness for Veteran mental health. Moved by Preacher’s story, Luna rallied support.

“Shot 28 times, honored with three Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars, Preacher gave everything to this country,” said Luna. “Today, he walks through the door of a home not built with just nails and wood, but with gratitude, love, and the prayers of a nation he once protected. Welcome home, Preacher—you have more than earned this peace.”

Purple Heart Homes quickly activated a team of mission-aligned partners, each bringing unique strengths to the build:

David Risher of Risher Inc. cleared his schedule to lead the construction effort . “I didn’t hesitate when I heard about this project,” said Risher. “I dropped everything to ensure we could get this home built for Preacher.”

cleared his schedule to lead the construction effort said Risher. Evergreen CLT, based in Stony Point, NC, provided sustainably sourced cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels and design services. CLT is a revolutionary construction method that replaces traditional stick framing with solid, multi-layered wood panels known for their strength, thermal performance, and fire resistance. Evergreen’s pre-cut panels drastically reduced on-site time and material waste—ideal for disaster recovery builds. “ Evergreen CLT is proud to provide Mr. Smith’s home with our sturdy and sustainable Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) panels. His sacrifice for our Country and life well- lived represent the best in America” says Jennifer Sherrill, CEO of Evergreen CLT.

based in Stony Point, NC, provided sustainably sourced cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels and design services. CLT is a revolutionary construction method that replaces traditional stick framing with solid, multi-layered wood panels known for their strength, thermal performance, and fire resistance. Evergreen’s pre-cut panels drastically reduced on-site time and material waste—ideal for disaster recovery builds. “ says Jennifer Sherrill, CEO of Evergreen CLT. Locke-Lane Construction joined the effort to ensure seamless execution on-site. “It was an honor to collaborate with such resolute partners to build a home worthy of Preacher’s legacy,” said Andrew L. Sherrill, President of Locke-Lane Construction. “This wasn’t just a construction project - it was a mission.”

joined the effort to ensure seamless execution on-site. said Andrew L. Sherrill, President of Locke-Lane Construction. Primos Construction of Holly Springs, MS brought in skilled local craftsmanship.

of Holly Springs, MS brought in skilled local craftsmanship. Progressive Heating & Cooling from Aberdeen, MS joined the cause and provided the labor and materials for the heating and cooling needs for the home.

from Aberdeen, MS joined the cause and provided the labor and materials for the heating and cooling needs for the home. OFFSITEK of Charlotte, NC donated custom cabinetry and countertops.

of Charlotte, NC donated custom cabinetry and countertops. AL2LA Foundation Board Member, Cathy Christianson stayed by Preacher’s side to support him and his family through the process and organization supporters on social media rallied to donate all new appliances and furniture for the home.

In addition, 7 Days for the Troops, a Purple Heart Homes Chapter, stepped up immediately to help fund the project. Director Scott Burns hosted an Honor Tower fundraiser during the Chapter’s 19th Annual Event in Tupelo, Mississippi, specifically in support of the project.

Together, this team of partners built more than a house. They built a testament to gratitude, community, and the enduring spirit of service.

This July 4th, Purple Heart Homes and its partners honor the spirit of independence by ensuring that those who fought for it can live with dignity in the comfort of home.

Looking Ahead

Drew “Preacher” Smith will celebrate his 100th birthday on November 6, 2025 - a remarkable milestone for a remarkable man. In recognition of his service and legacy, Purple Heart Homes, the AL2LA Foundation, and their partners will host a Mission Complete Celebration on Saturday, September 27 at Preacher’s property in Holly Springs, Mississippi. This community event will honor Preacher’s life, military service, and the incredible effort that brought him home again. The public will be invited to join in this special celebration of gratitude, resilience, and unity.

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org.

About Evergreen CLT

Based in Stony Point, North Carolina, Evergreen CLT is a manufacturer of sustainably sourced cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels made from North Carolina Southern Yellow Pine. Engineered for strength, speed, and sustainability, Evergreen’s CLT panels are designed to transform modern construction with resilience and efficiency. Learn more at www.evergreencltnc.com

About AL2LA

AL2LA — One Step at a Time — is a national movement and advocacy campaign founded by Robert Luna to raise awareness about veteran suicide, mental health, and the power of community through connection and action. The name stands for "Alabama to Los Angeles," representing Robert’s powerful walk across America to honor those we have lost, inspire those still fighting, and remind every veteran that they are welcome, wanted, and worthwhile.

Built on real stories, real struggle, and real resilience, AL2LA partners with local VFWs, veteran groups, first responders, and mental health advocates to turn awareness into action. Through speaking engagements, events, and one-on-one outreach, AL2LA is helping shift the national conversation on mental health—not just for veterans, but for everyone.

Join the mission. Walk with us. One step at a time. Learn more at www.al2la.us.

