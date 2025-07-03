Beer Institute Releases May 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our May 2025 estimate of 13,200,000 barrels, for a decrease of 2.6% compared to May 2024 removals of 13,550,007.

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,568,810 10,555,934 -8.8% -1,012,876 February 12,121,088 10,124,013 -16.5% -1,997,075 March 12,461,007 12,500,000 0.3% 38,993 April 12,477,706 12,100,000 -3.0% -377,706 May 13,550,007 13,200,000 -2.6% -350,007 YTD 62,178,618 58,479,947 -5.9% -3,698,671

The June 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2025.

###

