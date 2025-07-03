BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2025

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2025 BAB had revenues of $808,000 and net income of $154,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $883,000 and net income of $146,000, or a $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Our total revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2025 decreased compared to the prior period primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses, which drive the recognition of marketing fund revenue. Under U.S. GAAP, we recognize marketing fund revenue at the time the related marketing fund expenses are incurred. As marketing fund revenue and expense directly offset each other in any given period, the decline has no impact on net income.

For the six months ended May 31, 2025, revenues were $1,566,000 and net income was $271,000, or $0.04 per share, versus revenues of $1,719,000 and net income of $244,000, or $0.03 per share for the same period in 2024. Our total revenue for the six months ended May 31, 2025 decreased compared to the prior period primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses, which drive the recognition of marketing fund revenue. Under U.S. GAAP, we recognize marketing fund revenue at the time the related marketing fund expenses are incurred. As marketing fund revenue and expense directly offset each other in any given period, the decline has no impact on net income.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended May 31, 2025, were $608,000, versus $696,000, in 2024. The change in operating expenses for the quarter May 31, 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in marketing fund expenses of $80,000, a decrease in professional services of $15,000, employee benefits of $14,000 and a decrease in occupancy expense of $6,000, offset by an increase in payroll of $7,000 an increase in other expenses of $20,000. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2025 were $1,218,000 versus $1,410,000 for May 31, 2024. Marketing expenses accounted for $122,000 of the decrease for the six months of 2025 compared to same period 2024. The Marketing Department is planning on increased spending in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2025 as they complete scheduled marketing projects. In addition, in the six months for May 31, 2025 there was a decrease of $35,000 in employee benefit expense, a decrease in professional fees of $16,000 and a decrease in other expenses of $19,000 versus 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
            
            
 Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
 05/31/25 05/31/24 % Change 05/31/25 05/31/24 % Change
            
REVENUES           
            
Royalty fees from franchised stores$511,879  $513,474   -0.3% $969,073  $973,163   -0.4%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 3,583   9,215   -61.1%  12,166   19,461   -37.5%
Licensing fees and other income 65,975   53,513   23.3%  140,353   160,101   -12.3%
Marketing Fund Revenue 227,049   306,636   -26.0%  444,095   566,047   -21.5%
Total Revenue 808,486   882,838   -8.4%  1,565,687   1,718,772   -8.9%
            
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES           
            
Selling, general and administrative 379,698   388,771   -2.3%  771,694   842,334   -8.4%
Depreciation and amortization 981   981   0.0%  1,961   1,961   0.0%
Marketing Fund Expenses 227,049   306,636   -26.0%  444,095   566,047   -21.5%
Total Expense 607,728   696,388   -12.7%  1,217,750   1,410,342   -13.7%
            
Income from operations 200,758   186,450   7.7%  347,937   308,430   12.8%
Interest expense -   -   -   -   -   - 
Interest/other income 13,734   16,735   -17.9%  28,622   32,260   -11.3%
Income taxes (60,200)  (57,500)  4.7%  (106,000)  (96,500)  9.8%
            
NET INCOME$154,292  $145,685   5.9% $270,559  $244,190   10.8%
            
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.02  $0.02  N/M $0.04  $0.03  N/M
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508   7,263,508     7,263,508   7,263,508   
                    

