Lumine Group Completes the Purchase of Datafusion Systems

TORONTO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, today announced that it has completed the purchase of Datafusion Systems (“Datafusion”).

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and backed by over 30 years of expertise, Datafusion provides critical secure communication and intelligence solutions for telecom operators, law enforcement and government agencies.

This acquisition will enhance Lumine’s presence in the signaling and security sector, broadening the ecosystem’s product offerings and market reach. In addition, with Datafusion headquartered in Dubai, this marks Lumine Group's first acquisition in the UAE.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Datafusion Systems

Datafusion Systems has more than 30 years of experience in the field of communication and data analytics solutions. Datafusion’s field-proven products are based on state-of-the-art developments at the forefront of communication analysis technologies. Our mission is to provide data intelligence to both law enforcement authorities and enterprise customers.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Media Relations Contact

Erini Andriopoulos

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

Lumine Group

+1-437-353-4910

erini.andriopoulos@luminegroup.com