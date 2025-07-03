Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Status of Annual Filings

TORONTO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (“RWB” or the “Company”) provides the following update regarding the management cease trade order (“MCTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) on May 1, 2025, under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”).

As previously disclosed, the Company’s audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Filings”), as well as its interim filings for the period ended March 31, 2025 (the “2025-Q1 Filings”), were delayed beyond the prescribed deadlines under applicable Canadian securities laws.

On or about June 23, 2025, the Company submitted a request to the BCSC for a limited extension of the MCTO to align with the expected filing timeline for the Annual Filings. On June 30, 2025, the BCSC advised the Company that the request would not be granted. As a result, a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (“FFCTO”) was issued, effective July 3, 2025. Prior to the issuance of the FFCTO, the Company and its auditors provided the BCSC with a detailed status update on the 2024 audit and related filings impacted by the audit.

The Company remains confident it will complete its Annual Filings ahead of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) scheduled for July 11, 2025, and will promptly complete the 2025-Q1 Filings thereafter.

The Company will continue complying with NP 12-203 reporting requirements by filing bi-weekly default status reports until the Annual Filings and 2025-Q1 Filings are submitted.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. The Company is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio in addition to Canadian and international markets.

