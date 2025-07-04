Notified to Sponsor Third Annual ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 in Singapore

NEW YORK, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations and investor relations professionals, today announced its sponsorship of the third annual ORY APAC-US Conference 2025, taking place July 8-9, 2025, at the Capella Singapore Hotel on Sentosa Island. The premier event, co-hosted by law firm, Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye Pte Ltd and NASDAQ, brings together financial market professionals, investors, and companies to foster growth opportunities in the APAC region and facilitate access to US capital markets.

As a Platinum sponsor, Notified will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of integrated PR and IR solutions designed specifically to help APAC companies navigate cross-border communications and successfully engage with US investors and media. "We're excited to partner with the ORY APAC-US Conference as it continues to build bridges between East and West," said Melanie Morfill, Director of Notified, APAC. "Our purpose-built IR and PR platforms each offer fully integrated solutions to help companies tell their stories effectively across markets, cultures, and regulatory environments. We look forward to connecting with innovative APAC companies and demonstrating how our technology can help them amplify their narratives as they access US capital markets."

The ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 will feature discussions on how AI is reshaping capital markets, insights into US capital markets and Asia's evolving business environment, and input from NASDAQ-listed companies on leveraging public status to unlock business opportunities across the region. Conference attendees are welcomed to visit Notified's booth to learn more about GlobeNewswire press release distribution reaching 158 countries in 35 languages, the newly launched IR Hub all-in-one platform for investor relations, and IRIS, the upcoming AI-powered assistant designed to help teams manage compliance demands and investor expectations.

"At Notified, we understand that effective communication is the foundation of successful business expansion," added Morfill. "Whether companies are preparing for IPOs, managing investor relations, or building media relationships in new markets, our integrated technology platform provides the tools and support needed to communicate with confidence and precision." With more than 10,000 global customers ranging from growing businesses to internationally recognized brands, Notified's solutions are trusted by Fortune 100 companies and emerging market leaders alike.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ).

About ORY APAC-US Conference

The ORY APAC-US Conference is a dynamic venue for financial market professionals, investors, and companies across the globe, dedicated to fostering growth in the APAC region and facilitating access to US capital markets. Co-hosted by law firm, Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye Pte Ltd and NASDAQ, the conference creates an environment where collaboration flourishes and meaningful business connections are forged.

Media Contact:

Khoo Chong Thye

Chongthye.khoo@notified.com