Fourth of July Weekend: Lottery.com and Sports.com Drivers Revved Up for Mid-Ohio Challenge

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LEXINGTON, Ohio, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced that the Lottery.com and Sports.com-sponsored driver trio returns to action this weekend for Round Nine of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone Championships at one of the sport’s most historic and technical venues: the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Set in the rolling hills of Ohio, the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course is known for its flowing layout, blind corners, and punishing precision. Mid-Ohio has long been a proving ground for future champions, and with five races in July, this event marks the beginning of a pivotal stretch for both title contenders and rookies alike.

Louis Foster

Car No. 45 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (INDYCAR)

Sponsored by: Sports.com

After claiming his first career pole position at Road America, Louis Foster heads into RLL’s home race at Mid-Ohio with renewed confidence and focus. The British rookie has impressed with his speed throughout the season, boasting an average starting position of 12.89 across nine races.

“I’m really proud to represent RLL at such an important race for the team,” said Foster. “I won here in Indy NXT in 2023, so it’s a track with good memories for me. There’s nowhere to hide at Mid-Ohio, especially in this level of competition. But if we keep qualifying like we have, and execute races cleanly, there’s no reason we can’t come away with a big result.”

Currently just two points off the lead in the Rookie of the Year standings, Foster sees the intense July schedule as a chance to build momentum and consistency.

Foster added, “Of course, while the qualifying results have been good, the races have been a challenge. There’s so much to get right in INDYCAR. But we’ve been working hard with the team and engineers, and now we’re into a rapid-fire run of races. It’s time to build something.”

Callum Ilott

Car No. XX – PREMA Racing (INDYCAR)

Sponsored by: Lottery.com

Callum Ilott returns to Mid-Ohio looking to carry forward the gains made at Road America, where he secured his best result of the season with P15. The track is a known battleground, famous for its technical challenge, and will feature 90 laps this year—10 more than in 2024.

This marks PREMA Racing’s first visit to Mid-Ohio with the new INDYCAR hybrid power unit, placing extra emphasis on the weekend’s two practice sessions to gather crucial data.

“Mid-Ohio is a real driver’s track—lots of flow, elevation, and little room for error. The team’s still building experience with the hybrid package, so Friday and Saturday are key to getting up to speed,” said Ilott. “Last year the race could be won from anywhere, so it’s about keeping options open and nailing the strategy.”

PREMA made adjustments to its approach following winter changes to Turn Four and the Esses section, and Ilott aims to improve on his personal best result at this circuit.

“Road America showed we’re moving in the right direction. I’m excited to see what we can unlock here with the right setup and clean stints.”

Sebastian Murray

Car No. 2 – Andretti Global (INDY NXT)

Sponsored by: Sports.com

Seb Murray will make his Mid-Ohio debut this weekend with Andretti Cape, coming off the back of a strong Road America performance where he surged from P14 to P11 and was named Jostens’ Biggest Mover. That race marked his best road course finish in Indy NXT so far.

The 2.258-mile circuit will provide another test for the Scottish rookie, with high-speed sections, elevation changes, tight technical corners and a narrow racing ribbon demanding full focus.

As the Indy NXT field tightens heading into a busy July calendar, Murray’s recent form positions him as one to watch in this next phase of the championship.

Broadcast Schedule – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Watch Live in the USA and UK

Friday, July 4

- Practice 1: 4:30 PM ET / 9:30 PM UK (FS2 / Sky Sports F1)

Saturday, July 5

- Practice 2: 10:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM UK (FS1 / Sky Sports Mix)

- Qualifying: 2:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM UK (FS1 / Sky Sports F1)

Sunday, July 6

- Race Start: 1:22 PM ET / 6:22 PM UK (FOX / Sky Sports Mix)

Lottery.com and Sports.com continue to accelerate global brand momentum by backing the next generation of elite racing talent. With consistent performances and growing exposure across the U.S. and Europe, the Mid-Ohio weekend is another vital step in an ambitious season-long campaign.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, commented:

“We’re incredibly proud of how our drivers have performed this season so far. From pole positions to breakthrough race results, Louis, Callum, and Seb have truly delivered. As we head into this special Fourth of July weekend, we’re cheering them on to keep the momentum going. Keep it shiny side up, race smart, and above all, stay safe. We’re behind you every step of the way.”

Marc Bircham, Lottery.com Director and Sports.com Director of Acquisitions, added:

“The performances so far this season have been nothing short of staggering. The entire Lottery.com and Sports.com family wishes Louis, Callum, and Seb the very best this weekend. Mid-Ohio is a driver’s track, and we know these three are ready to deliver. Let’s go get it—safe, fast, and focused.”

About Lottery.com

The Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment and sports. Follow the Company on X, Instagram and Facebook.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.