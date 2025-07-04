Flavor & Fútbol: Score the Trip of a Lifetime to The Big Match!

Heritage Grocers Group Sends Fans to the Big Match in Houston

ONTARIO, Calif., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready fútbol fans it’s time to score big this holiday weekend with Flavor & Fútbol: The Final Giveaway! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is happening across all Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) banners, giving customers the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to see The Big Match in Houston, Texas.

Flavor & Fútbol Winners will receive:

  • Two tickets to The Big Match
  • Round-trip airfare
  • Hotel accommodations
  • A $100 gift card to El Rancho Supermercado

Each prize is valued at $3,400 and one winner will be selected from each HGG banner, giving multiple fans the chance to celebrate fútbol in style.

The Flavor & Fútbol: The Final Giveaway takes place on Friday, July 4, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. PT to 8:00 p.m. PT.
To enter, fans must:

About Heritage Grocers Group:
Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Contact
Marisa Kutansky
Senior Communications Director
Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414
Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81ec1d53-2487-443d-962a-3547339f278f


