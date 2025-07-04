Kaldvík AS: Extraordinary general meeting held

Frøya, 4 July 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on 4 June 2025 regarding a request to hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider a proposal to open an investigation.

An extraordinary general meeting for this purpose was held today on 4 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST) with approximately 83.34% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy. 76.32% of the shareholders present voted against the proposal and 23.68% voted in favor. Shareholders may therefore request the district court to open an investigation within one month after date of the general meeting.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.

