Telenor Group’s results invitation for the 2nd quarter 2025

Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the 2nd quarter 2025

The presentation will be held at 0900 CET / 0800 UK





Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the second quarter 2025

When: Friday 18 July, 0900 CET / 0800 UKT.

To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:

https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports-and-information/quarterly/telenor-groups-results-for-the-2nd-quarter-2025/

or visit Telenor.com/investors

The presentation will be available via Webcast only.

For media:

A separate press meeting will be held at 10.30 CET in the coffee area in Telenor Expo,

Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu. The media session will be held in Norwegian.

To RSVP, please email: thomas.midteide@telenor.com