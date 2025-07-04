North America Flexible Packaging Market 2025 Trends USD 84.9 Billion Size Backed by E-Commerce and Bioplastics Boom

Ottawa, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global North America flexible packaging market size reached approximately USD 84.9 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting it will climb to USD 123.07 billion in 2034, according to a report from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The flexible packaging market is driven by rising demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and sustainable packaging solutions across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Its advantages include extended shelf life, convenience, and reduced material usage. Innovations in recyclable and biodegradable materials are boosting market adoption.

Rapid urbanization, e-commerce growth, and changing consumer lifestyles further support demand. Additionally, advancements in printing technologies enhance product branding. However, environmental concerns and regulatory challenges regarding plastic usage remain key obstacles to market expansion.

What is Flexible Packaging?

Flexible packaging is a type of packaging made from non-rigid materials such as plastic films, paper, and aluminum foil, which can easily bend or change shape without breaking. Unlike traditional rigid packaging like glass jars or metal cans, flexible packaging adjusts to the shape of the product it contains, making it highly versatile and efficient. It is lightweight, which reduces shipping and transportation costs, and can be customized into various forms such as pouches, sachets, wraps, and bags. One of its key advantages is strong barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants, helping to extend product shelf life.

Flexible packaging is widely used across industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and home care. Its benefits include cost-effectiveness, space-saving design, consumer convenience, and attractive branding through advanced printing.

Additionally, it supports sustainability efforts by using less material and generating less waste compared to rigid packaging. With increasing consumer demand for convenient and eco-friendly solutions, flexible packaging continues to evolve through innovations in recyclable and biodegradable materials.

What are the Key Trends in the North America Flexible Packaging Market?

Sustainability and Circularity



Mono-material designs and recyclable films are replacing multi-layer laminates, fostering easier recycling. Compostable bioplastics and bio-resins are gaining traction, despite limited industrial composting infrastructure. Brands and regulators are targeting carbon-neutral and recycled-content packaging, with visible eco-labels and partnerships to validate claims.

Intelligent and Active Packaging



Integration of QR codes, NFC, RFID tags, and blockchain enables traceability, authentication, and consumer engagement. Development of active films and sensors (e.g., freshness indicators, oxygen scavengers, moisture regulators) enhances shelf life and safety.

Convenience and Portability



Surge in resealable pouches, easy-tear openings, spouts, portion-controlled and ready-to-heat formats tailored for on-the-go consumers. Packaging is optimized for eCommerce with tamper-evident, lightweight, compact designs.

Aesthetics and Personalization



Digital printing enables short runs, customization, vibrant designs, and personalized packaging with variable data. Brands favour minimalist, bold graphics or playful "dopaminergic" vintage looks to stand out visually.

Regulation and Compliance



Stricter rules (EU Green Deal, plastics tax, EPR) require recyclable, recycled-content packaging and robust safety standards. North America’s harmonization of rules pushes packaging makers to increase traceability and material transparency.

What Drives the Growth of the North America Flexible Packaging Market?

Growth of E-Commerce and Convenience Foods

The boom in online shopping and ready-to-eat meals increases the need for lightweight, durable, and tamper-proof packaging, benefiting flexible formats like pouches and sachets. Increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure are driving demand for eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable flexible packaging. Companies that innovate with sustainable materials have significant market opportunities.

In June 2025, according to the data published by the US State Food, Beverage and Grocery Associations, Shoppers and Walmart account for two-thirds of grocery sales in the U.S. Delivery and ship-to-home fulfillment have also grown significantly in online food stores. In April 2025, U.S. online grocery sales surpassed USD 9.5 billion for the ninth consecutive month, increasing 15.2 % to USD 9.8 billion.



Limitations and Challenges in the North America Flexible Packaging Market:

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Competition from Rigid Packaging

The key players operating in the market are facing restrictions due to strict regulatory laws and competition from rigid packaging. Governments worldwide are imposing bans or taxes on single-use plastics, creating compliance challenges for manufacturers using non-recyclable or non-biodegradable materials. Volatility in the prices of plastic resins, aluminum, and paper affects production costs and profit margins, making it difficult for manufacturers to maintain stability.

Many flexible packaging products use multi-layer materials (plastic, foil, paper), which are difficult to separate and recycle, leading to environmental concerns and regulatory pushback. For certain products, especially liquids or fragile items, rigid packaging offers better protection and durability, limiting flexible packaging’s adoption in specific segments. While compostable flexible packaging is gaining attention, many regions lack the necessary industrial composting facilities, hindering large-scale adoption.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the flexible packaging market due to strong demand from the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. High consumer preference for convenient and sustainable packaging, along with advanced recycling infrastructure, supports growth. Technological innovation, such as smart and eco-friendly packaging, further boosts market expansion. The region’s strong retail and e-commerce sectors drive demand for lightweight and durable solutions. Additionally, strict regulations promote the use of recyclable materials, encouraging manufacturers to adopt advanced flexible packaging technologies.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. leads the North American market due to a large consumer base, high packaged food consumption, and strong investment in packaging innovation. The country also has robust infrastructure for recycling and sustainable packaging development, alongside major players like Amcor and Sealed Air.

Canada Market Trends

Canada shows steady growth with rising environmental awareness and government regulations promoting recyclable and compostable packaging. The growing food processing and healthcare sectors further contribute to the demand for flexible packaging.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

The plastic material segment dominates the North America flexible packaging market due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and excellent barrier properties. Plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene offer lightweight, durable, and moisture-resistant solutions ideal for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical packaging. Their adaptability to various printing and sealing technologies supports branding and convenience features such as resealable closures. Additionally, advancements in recyclable and bio-based plastics align with regional sustainability goals, allowing manufacturers to meet regulatory standards while maintaining performance and cost advantages.

The bioplastic material segment is the fastest-growing in North America's flexible packaging market due to several key factors. Firstly, increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulatory bans on single-use plastics drive demand for biodegradable and bio-based solutions.

Secondly, government incentives including tax credits, grants, and state-level subsidies support R&D and production in sustainable packaging. Thirdly, advances in material science (e.g., PLA, PHA, PBS) improve barrier properties, durability, and cost competitiveness, making bioplastics viable alternatives. Finally, consumer preference for eco-friendly products, alongside corporate sustainability initiatives, drives brand adoption of flexible bioplastic pouches, films, and bags.

Product Insight

The pouch segment is dominating as well as the fastest growing North America’s flexible packaging market for several reasons. Pouches are lightweight and compact, reducing shipping and storage costs while conserving materials. They use multi-layer films that offer excellent barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, and light, extending product shelf life.

With features like resealable zippers, spouts, and easy-tear openings, they cater to consumer convenience and on-the-go lifestyles. Pouches also offer a large printing surface for strong branding and work well with e-commerce needs. Additionally, recyclable or mono‑material pouch films align with sustainability trends, further boosting their popularity.

Application Insight

The food and beverages segment is the dominant application in the North America flexible packaging market due to several key factors. Growing demand for ready-to-eat, single-serve, and on-the-go products drives the use of lightweight, resealable pouches and films. Advanced barrier technologies like modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum sealing help extend shelf life and preserve freshness. Additionally, flexible packaging offers excellent branding opportunities through high-quality printing and eye-catching designs, enhancing shelf visibility. Its lightweight nature also reduces shipping and storage costs. Furthermore, the increasing use of recyclable, compostable, and mono-material packaging aligns with sustainability goals and consumer preferences, reinforcing its dominance in the region.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare application segment is the fastest-growing in North America’s flexible packaging market due to several interrelated drivers. Rising healthcare expenditure and an aging population fuel demand for medications and medical devices that require sterile, tamper-evident packaging. Stringent regulatory requirements (e.g., FDA sterility and safety standards) necessitate advanced barrier films and child-resistant features.

Additionally, growth in home healthcare, e-commerce pharmacies, and single-serve formats like stick packs enhances demand for portable, patient-centric solutions. Finally, technological innovations such as moisture‑absorbing films, smart labels, and recyclable materials are enabling both compliance and sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging.

Flexible Industrial Packaging Market - The flexible industrial packaging market is forecast to grow from USD 85.35 billion in 2025 to USD 130.92 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.93% from 2025 to 2034:

Recycled Polypropylene in Packaging Market Size, Trends, Share and Innovations - The recycled polypropylene in the packaging market is set to grow from USD 9.85 billion in 2025 to USD 17.66 billion by 2034:

Polyvinyl Chloride Packaging Film Market Size and Regional Production Analysis - The polyvinyl chloride packaging film market is projected to reach USD 17.48 billion by 2034:

Polyethylene Packaging Market Size, Demand and Trends Analysis - The polyethylene packaging market is expected to increase from USD 120.63 billion in 2025 to USD 168.81 billion by 2034:

Recycling Flexible Packaging Market Size and Regional Production Analysis - The recycling flexible packaging market is accelerating, with forecasts predicting hundreds of millions in revenue growth between 2025 and 2034:

Converted Flexible Packaging Market Size, Trends, Share and Innovations - The global converted flexible packaging market is expected to increase from USD 284.16 billion in 2025 to USD 381.13 billion by 2034:

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Intelligence Report, Key Trends, Innovations & Market Dynamics - The global multilayer flexible packaging market is estimated to reach USD 283.55 billion by 2034:

Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market Expansion and Innovation Opportunities - The global flexible polyurethane foam market size reached US$ 5.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around US$ 10.86 billion by 2034:

Flexible Plastic Pouches Market Sustainability & Circular Economy Data - The flexible plastic pouches market is projected to reach USD 306.72 billion by 2034, growing from USD 198.46 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.45%:

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Review, Key Business Drivers & Industry Forecast - The medical flexible packaging market is anticipated to grow from USD 21.48 billion in 2025 to USD 34.78 billion by 2034:

Recent Breakthroughs in the North Flexible Packaging Market:

In May 2025, a leader in flexible plastics and packaging solutions for foodservice customers and retail and Oroville Flexible Packaging, LLC, a RE: CIRCLE Solutions company, revealed the introduction of the “Oroflex,” a sustainable flexible plastic, packaging, and recycling system. With its extensive, tailored, domestic production and recycling services and open audit trails, Oroflex is a flexible packaging system for retail and foodservice clients that supports their sustainability and operational efficiency objectives.

In March 2025, Prompac, a pioneer in material science and flexible packaging, is expanding its ProActive Intelligence platform with the introduction of cutting-edge products in its Moisture Protect line. Prompac provides a variety of moisture-absorbing films, building on the success of the Moisture Protect platform and offering specialized solutions for a range of applications. These solutions, developed in partnership with Aptar CP Technologies, are intended to improve product protection while advancing sustainability objectives.

In February 2025, Energizer, one of the biggest producers and distributors of household batteries worldwide, introduced packaging for its line of Energizer batteries that is entirely recyclable and free of plastic (except for seals and adhesive). As reported in Packaging World at the end of 2024, the news follows rival Duracell’s similar transition to 100% paper-based, curbside recyclable packaging.



North America Flexible Packaging Market Players

Amcor plc

Mondi Group

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air

DS Smith

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles

Bemis Manufacturing Company

UkrMetal

ProAmpac

Wipak Group

FlexPak Services

Transcontinental Inc.

Coveris Holdings

American Packaging Corporation

InterFlex Group

FLEX-PACK ENGINEERING, INC.

Innovia Films

Cosmo Films

Novolex

Sigma Plastics Group

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Bischof+Klein SE and Co. KG

Südpack



North America Flexible Packaging Market Segments

By Material

Plastics Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Paper

Metal

Bioplastics

By Product

Bags

Pouches

Retort Pouches

Refill Pouches

Rollstock

Films and Wraps

Others



By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

