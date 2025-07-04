Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement - 30 June 2025

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE











Paris, France, 4 July 2025, 5.45 pm CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2025

Under the liquidity contract signed between Nexity and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2025:

15,000 shares

€3,440,409

In the first half of 2025, a total of:

1,791,937 shares were purchased for €19,454,576 (7,073 transactions)

1,776,937 shares were sold for €19,265,379 (10,413 transactions)

As a reminder:

At 31 December 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 share

€3,629,606

In the second half of 2024, a total of: 1,984,940 shares were purchased for €23,767,085

2,154,940 shares were sold for €25,533,260

On 2 May 2024, date of the implementation of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 273,110 shares

€577,349

Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment B of Euronext

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

