Media Advisory - Fund Our Schools Coalition to Speak about School Board Take Over

TORONTO, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Ford government has announced that they will take over 4 school boards across Ontario under the guise of “mismanagement”. The Fund Our Schools campaign will hold a press conference to show this is a sham. The government’s own reports show no mismanagement and that the real issue is the chronic underfunding of our publicly-funded schools.

A number of school boards have resisted government pressure to cut education. The takeovers are about punishing boards that have refused to cut and about the Minister getting access to school land, to direct who to sell it to.

Featuring representatives from the Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers and parents.

WHO: Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Toronto District School Board trustees

Toronto Catholic District School Board trustees,

Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers

Parent Representatives from Firgrove PS and Lamberton PS

WHEN: 1 pm, Monday, July 7th, 2025

WHERE: Monarch Park Collegiate (1 Hanson St, Toronto, ON M4J 1G6)

WHY:

Currently 40% of school boards are grappling with a deficit with $6.3 billion effectively cut from the system since 2018

The result has been catastrophic to the education system: larger class sizes, less support for special education programs, cuts to outdoor education, pools and music programs on the chopping block and classrooms that are like saunas every time the heat soars

Government reports keep clearing School Board of mismanagement – from the 18-month Auditor General report to the recent PwC and Deloitte reports. The PwC “did not find any examples of reckless or deliberate wrongdoing, [ or] lack of financial oversight.”



Additional information can be found at: www.fundourschools.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Huang

Toronto & York Region Labour Council

jhuang@labourcouncil.ca

416-886-4082