Kvika banki hf.: Updated proposals regarding merger discussions with Kvika banki hf.

After market close today, the Chairman of the Board and the CEO of Kvika banki hf. received updated letters from Arion Bank hf. and Íslandsbanki hf., in which both companies renewed their request to initiate merger discussions.

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. will review both proposals and determine the bank’s next steps.

Further information will be disclosed as appropriate and in accordance with the bank’s legal disclosure obligations.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.