Food Lion Recalls Select In-Store Prepared Ground Beef Varieties from Glen Burnie, M.D., Store

SALISBURY, N.C., July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is notifying customers of its store located at 7069 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, of a recall involving four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain traces of foreign material. The recall affects only the listed varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at this single store location with these matching dates. The affected product was produced on July 4, 2025, after 2 p.m. with a Sell By Date of July 6, 2025. There are currently no complaints or reports of illness.

73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)

85% Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (All Sizes)

93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (Small Pack)

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion

