Food Lion Feeds and Customers Donate Nearly 28 Million Meals* to Local Families

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors across Food Lion communities came together to ensure more families have access to nourishing meals during the holidays and beyond. Through Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, and the generosity of its customers, nearly 28 million meals* were provided to local communities during the Holidays Without Hunger campaign.

The annual campaign ran from Nov. 5 – Dec. 9, supporting the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America. Holidays Without Hunger also supports 33 local Feeding America partner food banks and hundreds of partner agencies throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Since it began in 2014, the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign has helped provide the equivalent of more than 103.5 million meals.*

“We are humbled by the compassion our customers continue to show,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Their generosity, paired with Food Lion’s ongoing commitment to nourish our neighbors, helped ensure more families could gather around a fuller holiday table. We want local families to know they can always count on Food Lion — not just during the holidays, but every day — to be there when they need us most.”

During the campaign, customers purchased specially marked, prepacked Holidays Without Hunger food boxes for $6. Each Food Lion store donated the customer purchased boxes directly to local Feeding America partner food banks or partner feeding agencies in the store’s community. Customers also used the digital keypad at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases, contributing more than $2.4 million in cash donations. Food Lion also made a $100,000 contribution to the campaign, bringing the total cash donations to over $2.5 million for Feeding America and partner food banks.

“The support Food Lion and its customers showed through this year’s Holidays Without Hunger campaign speaks to the heart of what it means to be a community,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “This outpouring of care provides comfort and hope. We are deeply grateful for Food Lion’s longstanding partnership and their unwavering dedication to making sure more families have access to the meals they need.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide the equivalent of more than 1.5 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating the equivalent of 3 billion meals** by the end of 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide the equivalent of 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.



