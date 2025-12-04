Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards More Than $985,000 in Grants

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $985,000 in Nourishing our Neighbors grants to 318 feeding partners across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. These grants help local nonprofits provide fresh, nutritious food and offer nutritional education that empowers families to thrive. View the full list of grant recipients here.

“Every community we serve is unique, but they share a common need: access to nourishing food,” said Natasha Brinegar, President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Category Management, Meat and Seafood, Food Lion. “These Nourishing our Neighbors grants strengthen local organizations who know our communities best and make a meaningful difference in our neighbors’ lives each day.”

Beyond making fresh, nutritious food more accessible, the grants also promote nutritional education programs that set families up for success in life. Partner organizations provide hands-on skills like meal planning, budgeting and cooking, giving families the confidence to prepare meals at home and support their well-being in the future. These efforts are crucial to ending the cycle of hunger and align with the Foundation’s mission of helping to reduce the health risks that come with food insecurity.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of Food Lion associates from across the company. Since 2001, the Foundation has distributed more than $25 million throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. The Foundation focuses on addressing the root causes of hunger and helps feeding organizations expand their capacity to provide fresh produce and other staples.

The Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The spring/summer application deadline is March 13, 2026, and is available online. Grants will be awarded in early June. Eligible nonprofit organizations must be affiliated with Feeding America or United Way and may apply every 12 months.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to end hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $25 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

