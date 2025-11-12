Food Lion Offers Complete Thanksgiving Meal that Feeds 10 People for Under $4 Per Person

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help families enjoy a delicious meal and prioritize holiday moments, Food Lion is offering an affordable Thanksgiving meal that doesn’t stretch their budgets. From Nov. 12-27, 2025, customers can purchase ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal for under $40*, available in stores or through Food Lion To Go.

The meal serves 10 people and includes all the holiday essentials, including a 14-lb frozen turkey, classic sides and desserts. Customers can enjoy stuffing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans and two Mrs. Smith’s pies topped with whipped cream.

Food Lion makes it easy to save even more through its MVP customer loyalty program, which includes Shop & Earn personalized monthly rewards, allowing customers to stretch their grocery budgets further by purchasing qualified items and earning rewards while shopping in-store or online.

“Thanksgiving is a special time for our neighbors to gather and create lasting memories,” said Geoff Waldau, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Food Lion. “Our goal is to make it as easy and affordable as possible for families to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal. By offering our customers a list of suggested items to build a meal under $40 along with Food Lion To Go options and MVP savings, we're helping them nourish their families while saving time and money during one of the busiest seasons of the year."

Food Lion’s Thanksgiving Meal Includes:

Item & Quantity Weight / Size 1 Frozen Turkey 14 lb. 2 Cans Green Giant Corn 15 oz. 2 Cans Green Giant Green Beans 14 oz. 1 Can Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup 10 oz. 1 Bag Food Lion French Fried Onions 6 oz. 2 Boxes Stove Top Stuffing Mix 6 oz. 2 Boxes Food Lion Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese 14 oz. 1 Bag Fresh Cranberries 12 oz. 1 Bag Sweet Potatoes 4 lb. 2 Packets Food Lion Turkey Gravy Mix 12 oz. 1 Tetra Pack Swanson Chicken Broth 32 oz. 1 Pack Food Lion Hawaiian Rolls 12 count 2 Frozen Mrs. Smith’s Pies 35 oz. 1 Container Frozen Food Lion Whipped Topping 8 oz.



To learn more, visit foodlion.com/pages/thanksgiving-meal.

* Estimated price and serving size are based on the exact ingredients and quantities listed. MVP Card and digital coupons for eligible items must be clipped to receive the $40 price”. Pricing effective Nov. 12–27, 2025; totals may vary by product availability and location.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

