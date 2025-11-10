Food Lion Feeds Tips Off New Season of Ending Hunger

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As college basketball tips off, Food Lion Feeds is bringing fresh energy to the court with its annual Score to Give More program. The initiative unites 55 college basketball teams, including 16 women’s teams, to help end hunger across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

For every free throw made this season, Food Lion Feeds will help provide 100 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) to each school’s campus food pantry or affiliated Feeding America® partner food bank. Since 2019, the Score to Give More program has helped donate more than 6.5 million meals*.

“At Food Lion, we care deeply about the towns and cities we serve because our neighbors, including college students, count on us every day,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Every free throw counts, not just on the scoreboard, but for our communities. Score to Give More turns clutch moments at the free throw line into meaningful support for neighbors facing hunger.”

The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

The 55 participating schools for the Score to Give More initiative are listed below.

Participating College or University Location Appalachian State University (Men’s) Boone, N.C. Bluefield State University (Men’s) Bluefield, W.Va. Bluefield State University (Women’s) Bluefield, W.Va. Bowie State University (Men’s) Bowie, Md. Bowie State University (Women’s) Bowie, Md. Catawba College (Men’s) Salisbury, N.C. Claflin University (Men’s) Orangeburg, S.C. Claflin University (Women’s) Orangeburg, S.C. Coastal Carolina University (Men’s) Conway, S.C. Duke University (Men’s) Durham, N.C. East Carolina University (Men’s) Greenville, N.C. Elizabeth City State University (Men’s) Elizabeth City, N.C. Elizabeth City State University (Women’s) Elizabeth City, N.C. Elon University (Men’s) Elon, N.C. Fayetteville State University (Men’s) Fayetteville, N.C. Fayetteville State University (Women’s) Fayetteville, N.C. Gardner-Webb University (Men’s) Boiling Springs, N.C. Hampton University (Men’s) Hampton, Va. James Madison University (Men’s) Harrisonburg, Va. Johnson C. Smith University (Men’s) Charlotte, N.C. Johnson C. Smith University (Women’s) Charlotte, N.C. Liberty University (Men’s) Lynchburg, Va. Lincoln University (Men’s) Oxford, Pa. Lincoln University (Women’s) Oxford, Pa. Livingstone College (Men’s) Salisbury, N.C. Livingstone College (Women’s) Salisbury, N.C. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (Men’s) Greensboro, N.C. North Carolina State University (Men’s) Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina State University (Women’s) Raleigh, N.C. Old Dominion University (Men’s) Norfolk, Va. Queens University of Charlotte (Men’s) Charlotte, N.C. Queens University of Charlotte (Women’s) Charlotte, N.C. Shaw University (Men’s) Raleigh, N.C. Shaw University (Women’s) Raleigh, N.C. South Carolina State University (Men’s) Orangeburg, S.C. Tennessee Tech University (Men’s) Cookeville, Tenn. Tennessee Tech University (Women’s) Cookeville, Tenn. Towson University (Men’s) Towson, Md. University of Delaware (Men’s) Newark, Del. University of Maryland (Men’s) College Park, Md. University of Maryland (Women’s) College Park, Md. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Men’s) Chapel Hill, N.C. University of North Carolina at Greensboro (Men’s) Greensboro, N.C. University of North Carolina at Pembroke (Men’s) Pembroke, N.C. University of South Carolina (Men’s) Columbia, S.C. University of Virginia (Men’s) Charlottesville, Va. Virginia State University (Men’s) Petersburg, Va. Virginia State University (Women’s) Petersburg, Va. Virginia Tech University (Men’s) Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Union University (Men’s) Richmond, Va. Virginia Union University (Women’s) Richmond, Va. Wake Forest University (Men’s) Winston-Salem, N.C. William and Mary College (Men’s) Williamsburg, Va. Winston-Salem State University (Men’s) Winston-Salem, N.C. Winston-Salem State University (Women’s) Winston-Salem, N.C.



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

