DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Columbia University Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEW YORK, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia University ("Columbia") learned of a data breach on or about June 24, 2025.

About Columbia University

Founded in 1754, Columbia University is a private Ivy League institution located in New York City.

What happened?

On or about June 24, 2025, a politically motivated cybercriminal successfully infiltrated Columbia University’s computer systems, resulting in the theft of student documents and a temporary disruption of the institution’s network. This incident prevented students and staff from accessing their email accounts, coursework, and video conferencing software for several hours.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Columbia University, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Columbia data breach may have legal remedies available.

