ZenPatient, Inc. Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the ZenPatient, Inc. data breach. ZenPatient, Inc. disclosed a data breach on or about February 27, 2026.

What Happened

On or around February 27, 2026, ZenPatient, Inc. discovered suspicious activity on its network. An investigation revealed that between December 5, 2025, and February 12, 2026, an unauthorized third party gained access and acquired certain data from the network.

Information Exposed

The ZenPatient, Inc. data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names and other personal identifying information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from ZenPatient, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the ZenPatient, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the ZenPatient, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About ZenPatient, Inc.

ZenPatient is a digital health software company founded in 2019 that helps organizations launch branded telehealth and pharmacy services.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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