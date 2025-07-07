Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 27 2025

The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,157.662 551.47 638,418,615 30 June 2025 10,000 642.03 6,420,252 1 July 2025 19,757 638.46 12,614,131 2 July 2025 8,834 645.34 5,700,977 3 July 2025 12,121 650.63 7,886,235 4 July 2025 6,875 644.69 4,432,271 Accumulated under the programme 1,215.249 555.83 675,472,481

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,215,249 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1,98% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

