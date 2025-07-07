LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

7 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 4 July 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 13,477 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 447.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 454.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 450.432329

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 993,117 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,752,690 have voting rights and 3,595,113 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 450.432329 13,477

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 250 450.50 09:15:22 LSE 445 450.50 09:15:22 LSE 512 453.50 10:46:33 LSE 88 453.50 10:46:33 LSE 122 453.50 10:46:33 LSE 367 453.50 10:46:33 LSE 81 453.50 10:46:33 LSE 250 451.50 10:48:30 LSE 349 451.50 10:48:30 LSE 137 450.50 10:52:15 LSE 421 450.50 10:52:15 LSE 245 450.50 13:03:56 LSE 615 450.50 13:05:24 LSE 189 450.50 13:05:24 LSE 148 450.50 13:05:24 LSE 249 450.50 13:05:24 LSE 38 450.50 13:05:24 LSE 184 449.00 13:50:29 LSE 187 449.00 13:52:24 LSE 336 449.00 13:52:28 LSE 174 449.00 13:52:28 LSE 44 448.50 13:52:28 LSE 2 448.50 13:52:28 LSE 228 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 274 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 274 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 274 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 274 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 274 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 205 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 69 448.50 13:52:29 LSE 274 448.50 13:54:00 LSE 76 448.50 13:54:00 LSE 183 448.50 13:54:00 LSE 434 448.50 13:55:12 LSE 274 448.50 13:55:12 LSE 274 448.50 13:55:12 LSE 83 448.50 13:55:12 LSE 177 448.50 13:55:12 LSE 201 447.00 13:55:46 LSE 256 448.00 14:50:51 LSE 282 448.00 15:09:27 LSE 376 448.00 15:09:27 LSE 191 450.50 15:19:32 LSE 249 451.50 15:53:24 LSE 16 451.50 15:53:24 LSE 645 454.00 16:07:42 LSE 180 454.00 16:07:42 LSE 491 454.00 16:07:42 LSE 191 453.00 16:07:51 LSE 667 452.00 16:19:10 LSE 652 451.00 16:22:13 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.