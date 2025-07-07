Theta Capital Announces Senior Hires

AMSTERDAM, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital, the largest European investor in blockchain venture capital, has announced two senior hires. Gijs Burgers has been appointed COO, and Eduard van Asten has been appointed Head of Compliance and Risk.

Gijs was previously COO at the Nasdaq-listed company Hilbert Group AB, one of the largest liquid digital assets hedge funds globally. He has a history as board-room consultant and entrepreneur in the fintech and blockchain spaces and has been active in the crypto and digital assets since 2012. He was Corporate Strategist at APG, one of the top five pension funds globally and co-founded Onramper.com, a successful global aggregator of onramp and offramp methods. He has two Master's degrees from respectively Erasmus University Rotterdam and Tilburg University.

Eduard was previously Head of Compliance and Risk at Zing NL, a subsidiary of HSBC aiming to create a global digital payments application. He was also Global Senior Compliance Expert for ING Group and CCRO for multiple firms including Vivid Money and Pensify Group. He has two Masters degrees and a BA in Law from Erasmus University. He has 14 years of experience in compliance, risk and regulatory matters for financial institutions.

“These are important hires for Theta Capital and demonstrate our on-going growth and institutionalisation as a firm," said Marc de Kloe, Managing Partner at Theta Capital. “We are building our operational infrastructure and talent base for the future and I am confident that Gijs and Eduard will play an invaluable part for us. They are both extremely senior and experienced experts in their respective fields and we are fortunate they have chosen to join us.”

Gijs Burgers, COO, Theta Capital, added, “Theta has a leading reputation in the blockchain venture capital space globally not only as an investor but also in terms of its institutional grade operational infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to build on this as the firm grows and develops.”

Eduard van Asten, Head of Compliance and Risk, Theta Capital, concluded, “Theta rightly places regulatory compliance at the heart of its operations and I am delighted to be able to contribute my extensive experience in this space to the firm.”

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 45 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

For further information, please visit:

http://www.thetacapital.com/

Contact:

ir@thetacapital.com