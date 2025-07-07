Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 30 June 2025 – 4 July 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 27:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement17,630,00015.96278,938,800
30 June 2025160,00016.922,707,200
1 July 2025160,00017.062,729,600
2 July 2025160,00016.892,702,400
3 July 2025160,00016.912,705,600
4 July 2025150,00017.292,593,500
Total, week number 27790,00017.0113,438,300
Accumulated under the program18,420,00016.03292,377,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 22,665,696 own shares corresponding to 1.56 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

