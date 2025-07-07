Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 30 June 2025 – 4 July 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 27:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,630,000
|15.96
|278,938,800
|30 June 2025
|160,000
|16.92
|2,707,200
|1 July 2025
|160,000
|17.06
|2,729,600
|2 July 2025
|160,000
|16.89
|2,702,400
|3 July 2025
|160,000
|16.91
|2,705,600
|4 July 2025
|150,000
|17.29
|2,593,500
|Total, week number 27
|790,000
|17.01
|13,438,300
|Accumulated under the program
|18,420,000
|16.03
|292,377,100
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 22,665,696 own shares corresponding to 1.56 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
