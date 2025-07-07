Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 30 June 2025 – 4 July 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 27:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 17,630,000 15.96 278,938,800 30 June 2025 160,000 16.92 2,707,200 1 July 2025 160,000 17.06 2,729,600 2 July 2025 160,000 16.89 2,702,400 3 July 2025 160,000 16.91 2,705,600 4 July 2025 150,000 17.29 2,593,500 Total, week number 27 790,000 17.01 13,438,300 Accumulated under the program 18,420,000 16.03 292,377,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 22,665,696 own shares corresponding to 1.56 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

