Festi hf.: Buyback program week 27

In week 27 2025, Festi purchased in total 165,000 own shares for total amount of 47,025,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|27
|30.6.2025
|13:13:58
|50.000
|285,00
|14.250.000
|27
|1.7.2025
|11:13:07
|40.000
|285
|11.400.000
|27
|2.7.2025
|11:07:38
|50.000
|285
|14.250.000
|27
|3.7.2025
|10:14:39
|25.000
|285
|7.125.000
|165.000
|47.025.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 246,226 own shares or 0.08% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 165,000 own shares for 47,025,000 ISK and holds today 411,226 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).