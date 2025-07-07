Festi hf.: Buyback program week 27

In week 27 2025, Festi purchased in total 165,000 own shares for total amount of 47,025,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 27 30.6.2025 13:13:58 50.000 285,00 14.250.000 27 1.7.2025 11:13:07 40.000 285 11.400.000 27 2.7.2025 11:07:38 50.000 285 14.250.000 27 3.7.2025 10:14:39 25.000 285 7.125.000 165.000 47.025.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 246,226 own shares or 0.08% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 165,000 own shares for 47,025,000 ISK and holds today 411,226 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).